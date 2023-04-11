For anyone who has purchased a lottery ticket and had grand visions of where that money might take you, Copper State Credit Union is providing the opportunity to daydream a little with the launch of its “Save Smart, Spend Wild” $10,000 giveaway.
The local credit union launched the giveaway April 3. Entrants fill out a survey for a chance to win $10,000 to use however they would like. Copper State is hosting this giveaway as an opportunity to promote financial responsibility but acknowledges that part of healthy money habits is to “spend wild” from time to time.
You do not need to be a current member of Copper State Credit Union to take part.
“Empowering our member-owners and local community to take hold of their finances and build healthy money habits is at the core of what we do at Copper State Credit Union,” says Robb Scott, chief executive officer.
“But part of that healthy balance is to treat yourself from time to time and celebrate the hard work you’ve put into saving and planning for your future. Fun needs funding too! This giveaway provides the opportunity to dream big while also evaluating current money habits. There’s room for the ‘wild’ in all of us, and we’re encouraging you all to explore that,” he added.
Submissions for the giveaway will be accepted through April 24 at copperstatecu.org/wild. A winner will be selected at random on May 1. For more information on Copper State Credit Union, please visit copperstatecu.org.
Copper State Credit Union currently has one branch in Payson and nine branches across central and western Phoenix.
