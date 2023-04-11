Credit union giveaway
Contributed image

For anyone who has purchased a lottery ticket and had grand visions of where that money might take you, Copper State Credit Union is providing the opportunity to daydream a little with the launch of its “Save Smart, Spend Wild” $10,000 giveaway.

The local credit union launched the giveaway April 3. Entrants fill out a survey for a chance to win $10,000 to use however they would like. Copper State is hosting this giveaway as an opportunity to promote financial responsibility but acknowledges that part of healthy money habits is to “spend wild” from time to time.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

