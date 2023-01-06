A Payson, Ariz. resident and true pioneer woman of Gila County, Mercedes “Dese” Lazear Muller passed away peacefully, with family by her side, Nov. 28, 2022 at the age of 101.
Dese was born in Payson, Ariz. on Feb. 14, 1921, to Walter Lazear and Marie Belluzzi Lazear. She was the middle child of three daughters and was named after her grandmother, Mercedes Mungarro Belluzzi, later changing her name to “Dese” as that was what most called her by anyway.
In 1941, after graduating from Chenault Cosmetology School in Tucson, she married Staff Sgt. William Gilliland and moved to San Francisco. Her husband was killed in a B-24 Liberator Bomber in World War II a few years later. She resided in San Francisco for many years and most of the time worked at an export sales company. It was there, she met and married her husband of 45 years, Joseph A. Muller. After a trip home to visit family, they decided to move back to Payson in about 1955.
Here, they made their home. She worked for a few local businesses in Payson, including the Town of Payson Water Department for 10 years, her husband Joe read water meters for the Town of Payson Water Department for close to 20 years before he retired. They had two wonderful children, whom they adored, Joe W. Muller and Denise M. Muller Ronk.
Dese had a love for family, family gatherings, for reading books and gardening. She was also an excellent cook and baker. She had a love for family history and pioneer history, which she shared with her youngest sister, Anne Lazear Diener.
She was a member of the Daughters of the Gila County Pioneers, Museum of the Forest, Tonto Community Concert Association, Pimeria Alta Historical Society, and the Payson Woman’s Club.
Dese was a beautiful, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sweet sister Rose Lazear Sevey, her husband, Staff Sgt. William Gilliland and her late husband, Joseph A. Muller. She is survived by her loving sister Anne Lazear Diener, her children, Joe W. Muller (Brenda), Denise M. Muller Ronk (Ronald), six grandchildren and their spouses, 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter, all whose memories of her, her stories and family gatherings will always be cherished.
Dese was a blessing to so many, and even in her last days, she told us her stories, vividly remembering the details and people she loved in her life. She was truly a caring, enduring woman.
Family and friends are invited to attend Dese’s memorial service and Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 14 at Messinger Payson Funeral Home, 901 S. Westerly Road. A reception immediately follows the service.
The Roundup profiled Dese Muller in advance of her 100th birthday on Valentine’s Day — Arizona Statehood Day, which marked the 109th anniversary of Arizona’s entry into the Union.
She shared her story in the 2002 book, “A Cultural History of the Pioneer Women of Gila County, Arizona Volume I” by Daughters of the Gila County Pioneers Jayne Peace and Dorothy Lovelady Pyle. Published by Git A Rope! Publishing, Inc.
Sandy Carson, president of the Northern Gila County Historical Society, wanted to honor Muller on her 100th birthday and provided the Roundup with excerpts from the book, which the historical society has for sale in its gift shop.
“I was named after my grandmother Belluzzi and had my name changed to Dese (which I was always called, anyway) as Mercedes was being pronounced by many variations and I was chastised for correcting my elders, mostly teachers, being teachers know best — very frustrating,” she said.
She attended grade school in Payson. “My first grade teacher was Julia Randall, who also taught my children.
“I lived most of that time on our ranch in Star Valley with my father, mother and two sisters, Rose and Anne. We had a wonderful life, even after the death of our mother. Our dad was mother and father, along with a housekeeper until we were able to take over to raise ourselves,” she said.
At the time, Payson did not have a high school, so students who wanted more than an eighth-grade education had to travel out of the area. Muller first went to high school in Chandler and then attended Winslow High School, where she graduated.
She went on to marry and live in San Francisco. Her first husband was killed in WWII and she met her second husband at work. They continued to live in San Francisco until moving to Payson in about 1955.
“My father was living here and wanted us to come home. Joe and I had two wonderful children, Joe W. Muller and Denise M. Muller Ronk, both graduating from Payson High School. Denise married Ronald Ronk and they have four children, Jenifer, Bodie, Dustin and Jamie.”
Her husband, Joe, passed away in August 1992.
“He spent close to 20 years reading meters for United Utilities and the Town of Payson before retiring from the Payson Water Department in 1990.
“In Payson, I worked for Harry Connolly, Suttners of Payson, The West End, United Utilities and my last 10 years before retiring in 1990, for the Town of Payson Water Department.”
After retiring, she said, “My time is spent trying to keep a big yard and house. This takes most of my time. I love to read and make cookies for my grandkids and spend time with them when I can. Most of all, I like being a good mother and grandmother.
“We all love Payson and it will always be home with lots and lots of love and fond memories.”
