Dese Muller, the daughter of two Payson pioneer families, dies at 101.

A Payson, Ariz. resident and true pioneer woman of Gila County, Mercedes “Dese” Lazear Muller passed away peacefully, with family by her side, Nov. 28, 2022 at the age of 101.

Dese was born in Payson, Ariz. on Feb. 14, 1921, to Walter Lazear and Marie Belluzzi Lazear. She was the middle child of three daughters and was named after her grandmother, Mercedes Mungarro Belluzzi, later changing her name to “Dese” as that was what most called her by anyway.

