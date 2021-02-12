Dese Muller of Payson is nearly as old as the state.
Muller celebrates her 100th birthday on Valentine’s Day. Feb. 14 is also Arizona’s Statehood Day. This year, the state has its 109th birthday.
Muller shared her story in the 2002 book, “A Cultural History of the Pioneer Women of Gila County, Arizona Volume I” by Daughters of the Gila County Pioneers Jayne Peace and Dorothy Lovelady Pyle. Published by Git A Rope! Publishing, Inc.
Sandy Carson, president of the Northern Gila County Historical Society, wanted to honor Muller on her 100th birthday and provided the Roundup with excerpts from the book, which the historical society has for sale in its gift shop.
Muller was born in Payson on Feb. 14, 1921 to Walter Lazear and Marie Belluzzi Lazear. Her grandparents were John and Mercedes Mungarro Belluzzi.
“I was named after my grandmother Belluzzi and had my name changed to Dese (which I was always called, anyway) as Mercedes was being pronounced by many variations and I was chastised for correcting my elders, mostly teachers, being teachers know best — very frustrating,” she said.
She attended grade school in Payson. “My first grade teacher was Julia Randall, who also taught my children.
“I lived most of that time on our ranch in Star Valley with my father, mother and two sisters, Rose and Anne. We had a wonderful life, even after the death of our mother. Our dad was mother and father, along with a housekeeper until we were able to take over to raise ourselves,” she said.
At the time, Payson did not have a high school, so students who wanted more than an eighth-grade education had to travel out of the area. Muller first went to high school in Chandler and then attended Winslow High School, where she graduated. She attended Chenault School of Cosmetology in Tucson, Ariz., graduating in 1941.
On Dec. 8, 1941, she married Staff Sgt. William G. Gilliland and moved to San Francisco.
“My husband was killed in a B-24 Liberator Bomber in World War II.
“I lived in San Francisco for 17 years and most of that time I worked for S & K Sales Company during wartime. They exported all kinds of goods and supplies to all army and naval bases and ships at sea.”
She met and married Joe A. Muller in 1947 and they ended up making their home in Payson about 1955.
“My father was living here and wanted us to come home. Joe and I had two wonderful children, Joe W. Muller and Denise M. Muller Ronk, both graduating from Payson High School. Denise married Ronald Ronk and they have four children, Jenifer, Bodie, Dustin and Jamie.”
Her husband, Joe, passed away in August 1992.
“He spent close to 20 years reading meters for United Utilities and Town of Payson before retiring from the Payson Water Department in 1990.
“In Payson, I worked for Harry Connolly, Suttners of Payson, The West End, United Utilities and my last 10 years before retiring in 1990, for the Town of Payson Water Department.”
Muller held memberships with the Daughters of Gila County Pioneers, Museum of the Forest, Tonto Community Concert Association, Pimeria Alta Historical Society, National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare and the Payson Womans Club.
“My time is spent trying to keep a big yard and house. This takes most of my time. I love to read and make cookies for my grandkids and spend time with them when I can. Most of all, I like being a good mother and grandmother.
“We all love Payson and it will always be home with lots and lots of love and fond memories.”
