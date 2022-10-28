Diabetes Education Day Nov. 9 by Teresa McQuerrey, Roundup staff reporter Teresa Mcquerrey Oct 28, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens will host a virtual diabetes education day via Zoom from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9 to mark National Diabetes Month.The objectives for the day include:• Understanding the different carbohydrates and their effect on blood sugar.• Different physical activity and its benefits on blood sugar.• Learn what a Continuous Glucose Monitoring System is and if it would be beneficial to you.The day’s agenda is broken into three one-hour sessions.“The New Tradition: Good Nutrition” is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with Javier Gomez, Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator.The second session, 11 a.m. to noon, is “Diabetes & Exercise: How to Keep Your Blood Sugar and A1C in Check” with Chris Okeke, Exercise Physiologist, Banner Health.The closing session, from noon to 1 p.m., is “Continuing to Evolve: an Overview of Continuous Glucose Monitors” with Sun Life Health Pharm D Residents.Registration is required to attend. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYscOmhrj4rEt2QsxqDhoFzJRmCIMuzssF-.For more information, contact Mary Gonzales at maryg@pgcsc.org. 