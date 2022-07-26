On hand for the July 14 Arizona Office of Tourism coveted award presentation for Best Marketing Program in the state were (from left) Debbie Johnson, Arizona Office of Tourism Executive Director; Steve Christensen, District 1 Gila County Supervisor; James Menlove, Gila County manager; James “Mac” Feezor, Discover Gila County Inc. board president and Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Advantage Realty Realtor; James Bruzzi, DGC vice president and owner of Bruzzi Vineyard; Cameron Davis, president of Razor Thin Media, LLC.; Tim Humphrey, District 2 Gila County Supervisor; Jacque Sanders, deputy county manager and DGC board member; Maia Crespin, DGC board member and executive director of the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce; and Chaz Davis, chief marketing officer of Razor Thin Media, LLC.
Discover Gila County, Inc. had a huge night on July 14. Two months prior, Discover Gila County was notified by the Arizona Office of Tourism that it had been chosen as a finalist for its coveted award, “Best Marketing Program” in the state.
At the AOT’s annual awards gala, Yetta Gibson, news anchor for Channel 3/5 and event emcee, announced that Discover Gila County was chosen as the winner.
“We had a lot of people who attended the gala in support of DGC,” said Cameron Davis, Discover Gila County project lead, president of Razor Thin Media, LLC.
Among those lending their support: Steve Christensen, District 1 Gila County Supervisor; Tim Humphrey, District 2 Gila County Supervisor; James Menlove, Gila County manager; Jacque Sanders, Gila County deputy manager and DGC board member; James “Mac” Feezor, DGC board president and Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Advantage Realty Realtor; James Bruzzi, DGC vice president and owner of Bruzzi Vineyard; Maia Crespin, DGC board member and executive director of the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce; and Chaz Davis, chief marketing officer for Razor Thin Media, LLC.
“Winning this award means a lot to the many stakeholders who have worked so hard to promote Gila County,” said Cameron Davis.
For the past 4.5 years, Razor Thin Media has worked with the Discover Gila County, Inc. Board and Gila County staff to build a marketing program that has won seven major awards in the last six months.
“Winning these awards has been amazing because it shows that Gila County is gaining a reputation for its amazing attractions, people, history, and adventures. This is what we set out to do,” Davis continued.
The Gila County Board of Supervisors created Discover Gila County back in 2018. The website at www.discovergilacounty.com and has over 500 pages and is loaded with pictures, videos, and adventure itineraries for those looking to #explorethewild. Its social media pages have just under 20,000 followers, and the website will see nearly 200,000 visitors in 2022.
“We are grateful for the recognition and excited to tell the rest of Arizona and the world, what we have known for a long time, that we are one of the most beautiful and unique visitor destinations in the world,” Davis said.
“It’s a tremendous thing,” said Christensen of the award at the July 19 Gila County Board of Supervisors meeting.
“I believe it will be submitted for national recognition at the National Association of Counties (NACo) next year,” he added.
“It has been amazing to watch it grow and what it has done for the county,” said Humphrey at the July 19 meeting.
