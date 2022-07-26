award

On hand for the July 14 Arizona Office of Tourism coveted award presentation for Best Marketing Program in the state were (from left) Debbie Johnson, Arizona Office of Tourism Executive Director; Steve Christensen, District 1 Gila County Supervisor; James Menlove, Gila County manager; James “Mac” Feezor, Discover Gila County Inc. board president and Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Advantage Realty Realtor; James Bruzzi, DGC vice president and owner of Bruzzi Vineyard; Cameron Davis, president of Razor Thin Media, LLC.; Tim Humphrey, District 2 Gila County Supervisor; Jacque Sanders, deputy county manager and DGC board member; Maia Crespin, DGC board member and executive director of the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce; and Chaz Davis, chief marketing officer of Razor Thin Media, LLC.

 Contributed photo

Discover Gila County, Inc. had a huge night on July 14. Two months prior, Discover Gila County was notified by the Arizona Office of Tourism that it had been chosen as a finalist for its coveted award, “Best Marketing Program” in the state.

At the AOT’s annual awards gala, Yetta Gibson, news anchor for Channel 3/5 and event emcee, announced that Discover Gila County was chosen as the winner.

