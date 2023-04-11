EAC-Payson grant

Grant money from the Richard Caris Foundation has allowed Eastern Arizona College-Payson to purchase a benchtop scanning electron microscope, used by biology and health care students, as well as chemistry and introductory gemology students.

 Contributed photo

From surveying the stars to investigating the smallest life forms, and more, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) students at Eastern Arizona College's Payson Campus have a variety of tools at hand thanks to a charitable foundation's support.

Through grants provided by the Richard Caris Foundation, in the last few years EAC-Payson has added a benchtop scanning electron microscope, a robotic telescope system, a saltwater aquarium and a greenhouse.

