Grant money from the Richard Caris Foundation has allowed Eastern Arizona College-Payson to purchase a benchtop scanning electron microscope, used by biology and health care students, as well as chemistry and introductory gemology students.
From surveying the stars to investigating the smallest life forms, and more, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) students at Eastern Arizona College's Payson Campus have a variety of tools at hand thanks to a charitable foundation's support.
Through grants provided by the Richard Caris Foundation, in the last few years EAC-Payson has added a benchtop scanning electron microscope, a robotic telescope system, a saltwater aquarium and a greenhouse.
With the electron microscope, biology and health care students are able to examine cells' external structures; view the outer structures of microorganisms, plants and animals, as well as viruses and pathogenic organisms, in high detail; and see human tissue on a three-dimensional level. The Payson campus is working to develop biology workshops using this microscope. In addition, the microscope benefits chemistry and introductory gemology students in their studies.
The foundation's most recent grant, in 2022, allowed EAC-Payson to boost its STEM programs with a turnkey robotic telescope system for student astronomical research. Students who complete the course will publish a paper, an advantage when transferring to universities. Once in place, the telescope system will conduct research in three main areas of astronomy – astrometry, photometry and spectroscopy.
Further enhancing STEM curricula at the Payson campus, a previous Caris Foundation grant allowed the college to acquire a 150-gallon saltwater aquarium and a greenhouse – providing opportunities for hands-on study of marine life and year-round study of plants.
Summer classes
Summer classes start on May 30. Registration opened March 20. Financial aid is available for students who qualify. And EAC offers students 55 and over a tuition waiver who have lived in Arizona for over a year. For more information on how to register call the EAC-Payson Campus Administration Office at 928-468-8039.
