The annual Easter Egg Hunt, hosted by the Town of Payson and Kiwanis of Zane Grey Country starts at 9 a.m., Saturday, April 16 at Payson Golf Club.
The egg hunts are divided by age: those 0 to 3 get the field at 9 a.m.; ages 4 and 5 hunt at 9:30 a.m.; 10 a.m. is for ages 6 and 7; youngsters ages 8 and 9 hunt at 10:30 a.m.; ages 10 through 12 hunt at 11 a.m.; and those with special needs go at 11:30 a.m.
About eggs and Easter
Easter is celebrated in various ways. Traditional religious commemorations include Saturday evening Easter vigils and Sunday morning Resurrection masses. Parents may spend Easter weekend putting the finishing touches on Easter baskets, and many families favor a combination of traditions.
Since religious as well as secular imagery and traditions have melded to form the Easter most individuals recognize today, a mix of customs may be part of your Easter festivities. Among them will be colored eggs, egg hunts, and possibly even egg rolls. Just how was the Easter egg tradition hatched?
Pre-Christian societies
Before Christianity was as widespread as it is in modern times, many societies associated eggs with spring and new life. Many birds and animals lay eggs early in spring, and these eggs tend to hatch upon the arrival of the warm weather, budding flowers and buzzing insects.
Ancient Persians are believed to have painted eggs for Nowrooz, their new year celebration that would fall on the spring equinox each year.
Eggs also have been part of Passover celebrations. A hard-boiled egg dipped in salt water is served at a Passover seder, symbolizing both new life away from oppression and the Passover sacrifice at the Temple in Jerusalem, according to Chabad.org.
Lent, Christianity & eggs
In medieval times, eating eggs was forbidden during Lent, when both dairy and meat were avoided. To reduce waste, eggs laid during Lent were boiled or preserved in some way.
The fast ended on Easter Sunday, and eggs became, once again, important and nutritious staples — especially for poor families that couldn’t afford much meat. Eggs also were given to the church by medieval English villagers and also to the lords of the manor. Royals eventually got in on the act, and decorated eggs were distributed to the household in a tradition that was one of the earliest to include eggs.
Egg hunts and more
Some historians suggest that egg hunts can be traced back to German Protestant reformer Martin Luther, who organized egg hunts for his congregation. The men would hide the eggs for the women and children to find. This symbolized the story of Christ’s resurrection when the tomb was discovered by women. The eggs also represented Jesus’ new life and his emergence from the tomb.
Egg hunts are not the only egg-related games that were hatched for Easter celebrations. According to the website Learn Religions, some European children go from house to house begging for Easter eggs, like children may ask for treats on Halloween. The custom is called “pace-egging,” a term derived from the old word for Easter, “Pasch.” Egg rolls also are symbolic of rolling away the stone from Christ’s tomb. Various countries have their own rules on egg rolls. In Germany, for example, children roll their eggs down a track made from sticks.
Easter eggs are an integral symbol of the holiday that holds both secular and religious meaning.
Did you know?
Easter eggs are decorated in many hues before they’re ultimately hidden for youngsters to find. While pastel-colored eggs are the norm, one color has particular religious significance for those who want to go a bit bolder with their egg displays.
It is a tradition among Orthodox Christians to exchange red eggs. According to History.com, red eggs are associated with Mary Magdalene and her role in Christianity. After the Ascension of Christ, Mary Magdalene went to the Roman emperor and greeted him with, “Christ is Risen.” He then stated, “Christ has not risen no more than that egg is red (pointing to an egg on his table).” After making the statement, the egg turned blood red. Mary Magdalene then began preaching Christianity to him, and the red egg has come to symbolize the blood of Christ redeeming the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!