Egg hunt
Payson Parks and Recreation’s annual Easter Eggstravaganza is Saturday, April 8 at Rumsey Park 2 Ball Field. The free event is open to children ages 0 to 12 and those with special needs. It is sponsored by the Kiwanis of Zane Grey Country and the Zane Grey Youth Advancement Committee.
The hunts are divided among the different age groups: those 0-3 get to hunt for eggs at 9 a.m.; 4- and 5-year-olds hunt at 9:35 a.m.; 6 to 7, 10 a.m.; 8 to 10, 10:30 a.m.; ages 10 to 12 get the field at11 a.m.; those with special needs hunt for eggs at 11:30 a.m.
Final weeks of free tax preparation
The AARP Foundation Tax Aide Program is in its final weeks of operation. If you have not yet filed your taxes and want to have them done and e-filed for free by trained and tested volunteers, time is running out. There are three steps to doing most taxes:
1. Come to the Elks Lodge on Tuesday or Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and pick up an information packet.
2. Gather your tax documents, fill out the information packet and call for an appointment.
3. Come to the Elks and get your taxes done for free.
The Tax Aide site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The final day the Tax Aide site will be open to the public is April 18. For further information, call 928-487-1174.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, April 4 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway.
The guest speaker is Mark Finchem, former state legislator and the 2022 Republican nominee for Arizona Secretary of State. Finchem will provide an update on his legal fight for a new election based on the election fraud cases moving forward in courts.
Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus meets
The Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus meets from noon to 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, at the Democratic Headquarters, 110 E Bonita St. Bring a sack lunch to enjoy social time at 11:30 a.m. All women who are interested in women’s issues related to the larger concerns of reproductive health care rights, our immigrant neighbors, education, our environment, and school safety are welcome. For more information, email patedelen@gmail.com.
PAWS meeting
PAWS in Payson hosts J.P. De le Montaigne with Payson Parks and Recreation at its 5:30 p.m. meeting Wednesday, April 5. The program focuses on pending improvement plans for the Payson Parks system, including the dog park.
The meeting takes place in the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Also the annual Easter Weekend Bake Sale, planned at Tractor Supply, 510 E. Highway 260, on Saturday, April 8 will be discussed. The public is welcome to these activities.
High Country Garden Club
The High Country Garden Club meets at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, April 6 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church’s log building, 601 E. Highway 260. The guest speaker is local tree expert, Board Certified Arborist David Mikulak.
Market On the Move
Payson and Rim Country residents can take part in the food budget stretching program, Market On the Move (MOM) from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., Saturday, April 8 at the parking lot of Sawmill Crossing.
With MOM, a $15 cash donation earns participants up to 60 pounds of groceries and/or produce. Please bring something to transport these items. Selections vary month to month. All varieties are while supplies last and available on a first come, first served basis. Market On the Move is the second Saturday of every month through May.
Photography program
Professional photographer Sue Zen will share her fascination with the art of photography at the next meeting of the Rim Country Artists at 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 11 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd.
Native plant field trip
The Tonto Basin Chapter of the Arizona Native Plant Society hosts a field trip to Tonto Natural Bridge from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, April 14. The focus is “Plants of Higher Elevations.” Please arrive early as all visitors must register at the Visitor Center. For details visit: }tontobasinnativeplants@gmail.com.
Craft program at Pine Library
The Isabell Hunt Memorial Library in Pine presents an Adult Crafternoon at 1 p.m., Friday, April 14 in the Pine Library Activity Center behind the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center. The program is on Paint by Number. Registration is required – stop by the library at 6124 W. Randall Place, Pine, or call 928-476-3678.
Rim Country Archaeology
The next meeting of Rim Country Archaeology is at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 15 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., in the conference room.
Matt Guebard, an archaeologist with the National Park Service, will speak about his work to preserve the Tonto Cliff Dwellings. Some of the walls at the Tonto National Monument, which were partially or fully reconstructed in the 1940s, are in danger of collapse. The process of maintaining such structures will be addressed.
There are a number of members-only field trips planned. The creek was too high, the field trip to a site near Sycamore Creek is rescheduled after the April 15 meeting. Another field trip to Montezuma Well, guided by Guebard, on April 22. A field trip to Chavez Pass Ruin will be led by Brent Reed May 14.
Due to liability issues, field trips are for members only. To become a member of Rim Country Archaeology, complete the paperwork at the meeting, or contact treasurer Dennis Dubose at dadubose@gmail.com.
Hear from Dr. Elk Whisperer
The Friends of the Pine Library host Debera Butler, Dr. Elk Whisperer, of Pine at 1 p.m., Monday, April 24 at the Library Activity Room, behind the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center.
Butler discusses what your pet needs living in RimCountry. The meeting is open to the public and refreshments will be served.
Submit items for the Friday edition by 10 a.m., Tuesday; for the Tuesday edition, the deadline is 10 a.m., Wednesday. Items should be submitted to tmcquerrey@payson.com
