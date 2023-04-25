The end of the spring term at Eastern Arizona College-Payson Campus brings several special events. These start this week and continue through May 10.
Student Awards
There is a Student Awards Ceremony at the Payson Campus, Room 301, 201 N, Mud Springs Rd, Payson at 1 P.M., Friday, April 28
Spring ConcertEastern Arizona College Payson Campus invites area residents to its Spring Concert Band and Jazz Ensemble performance at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 9 at the Mt. Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.
Admission is free for all music lovers to come and enjoy a tribute to the Blues Brothers, Of Blood and Stone – the Pyramids of Egypt, St. Louis Blues, Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy and more.
Pinning CeremonyThe annual Nursing Pinning Ceremony for EAC-Payson students is at noon, Wednesday, May 10 at The Fairways at Payson Golf Club, 1504 West Country Club Drive, Payson.
GraduationGraduation for EAC-Payson students is at 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 10 at the Payson High School Auditorium, 301 S. McLane Rd., Payson.
Summer classesSummer classes start Tuesday, May 30. Registration is open. Financial aid is available for students who qualify.
EAC offers students 55 and over a tuition waiver who have lived in Arizona for over a year.
For more information on how to register call the EAC Payson Campus Administration Office at 928-468-8039.
