eac payson events

Eastern Arizona College Payson Campus presents its Spring Concert Band and Jazz Ensemble performance at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 9 at the Mt. Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.

 Contributed photo

The end of the spring term at Eastern Arizona College-Payson Campus brings several special events. These start this week and continue through May 10.

Student Awards

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.