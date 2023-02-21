Easter week doesn’t start until Palm Sunday, April 2, but two events are planned this week to start the Easter season.
Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22 begins Lent, the 40 days of fasting and prayers to commemorate the 40 days Jesus spent in the desert and resisted the temptations of Satan.
The Tuesday before Ash Wednesday is known as Shrove Tuesday, Fat Tuesday and is the final celebration of the Mardi Gras season.
It is also known as Pancake Tuesday, which is what St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is celebrating from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Pancake Tuesday began as a way to use up all the eggs, sausage, and butter before a season of fasting, but has become a beloved and delicious tradition in the church. Join the congregation of St. Paul’s Episcopal, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson, to share fellowship, food, and fun. This is a free event, and all are welcome. Learn more about St. Paul’s at stpaulspayson.org
Pancake Tuesday or Shrove Tuesday is observed in many Christian countries. It includes participating in confession and absolution; the ritual burning of the previous year’s Holy Week palms; finalizing one’s Lenten sacrifice; as well as eating pancakes and other sweets.
It is observed by Anglicans, Lutherans, Methodists and Roman Catholics.
An Ecumenical Ash Wednesday Service at Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy Street, is at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22.
The service will include hymns, scripture, sermon, music from combined choirs, imposition of ashes and communion. This service is open to the community and everyone is welcome.
Lent
Lent is a solemn religious observance in the liturgical calendar commemorating the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert and enduring temptation by Satan, according to the Gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke, before beginning his public ministry.
During these days, it is not acceptable to eat lamb, chicken, beef, pork, ham, deer and most other meats. However, eggs, milk, fish, grains, and fruits and vegetables are all allowed. There are exceptions – pregnant women, the ill, the elderly and very young are exempt from Lent rules of fasting.
