Fair entries due soon by Teresa McQuerrey, Roundup staff reporter Teresa Mcquerrey Sep 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Northern Gila County Fair is next week. Held at the Payson Event Center and Tonto Apache Gym, the fair is from Thursday, Sept. 8 through Saturday, Sept. 10.There is still time to get projects together and enter the fair. Go to the website ngcfair.com for complete information on exhibits.Entries will be accepted from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Tonto Apache Gym. Livestock exhibits will be accepted Thursday, Sept. 10.The fair features all the traditional entry displays and livestock events, plus plenty of entertainment.Details can be found at ngcfair.com. 