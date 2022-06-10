In celebration of National Get Outdoors Day on Saturday, June 11, the public will be able to enjoy many day-use recreation sites — such as picnic grounds, shorelines and boat launches operated by the Tonto National Forest — without having to purchase a pass.
Fees charged by concessionaires at facilities they operate, as well as fees for overnight camping at Forest Service developed campgrounds, will not be waived.
A Tonto Pass normally is required at day-use sites and can be purchased at over 200 vendor locations, through automated fee machines installed conveniently near recreation sites, and at local Forest Service offices. Recreation passes and permits information, along with vendor locations, are available on the Tonto website.
Recreational information is available on the Tonto website, or by calling the Payson Ranger District at 928-474-7900 and Tonto Basin Ranger District at 602-225-5395. The Tonto Supervisor’s Office is only open on Tuesday and Thursday; for help over the phone, call 602-225-5200.
Visitors are reminded that the Tonto is under Stage 2 fire restrictions which prohibit campfires on the entire forest. Recreational target shooting restrictions are also in effect. Under these restrictions, discharging a firearm — air, rifle, or gas gun — except for persons engaged in legal hunting activities, is prohibited on the Tonto. Fireworks and the use of exploding targets are always prohibited year-round on national forests.
Tonto officials remind visitors that violation of these fire restrictions is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and imprisonment for up to six months.
Restrictions will remain in effect until forest officials determine that conditions have changed sufficiently to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires.
