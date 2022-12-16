Even if you’re an experienced parent, you’ll add to your child-rearing toolkit in the free series of Active Parenting classes coached by Stephanie Miller, Rim Country’s youth and family educator with Arizona Youth Partnership’s Starting Out Right program.
New sessions start next month and offer the convenient class options of either in-person or online via Zoom. The class is at 6 p.m. each Thursday from Jan. 5 through Jan. 26. Social distancing and safety precautions moved 2020 classes online, the new “hybrid” series allows both options.
These classes welcome more than new parents or parents-to-be — caregivers, babysitters, grandparents, moms, dads, aunts, uncles may all enroll at no charge. Those who complete all four qualify for free child car seats or $20 gift cards; and diapers, too.
“Active Parenting classes will meet weekly, and new participants are welcome to use our website (see link below), or email me Stephaniem@AZYP.org, or call me at 928-224-8451 so I can get you signed up. We try to make it as convenient as possible for new parents or parents-to-be to join us. And we have free diapers, car seats and gift card incentives to all who complete the series of weekly classes.”
There’s a convenient new signup portal at tinyurl.com/2c3s25tk — or just email Miller to request she send the link by email.
Although she’s busy preparing for the new series of parenting classes — and her own homemaking and energetic son — Arizona Youth Partnership’s new program coordinator and parent educator took time for Payson Roundup readers to get acquainted with her.
Payson Roundup: Please tell us about yourself.
Miller: I’m so excited to be the new program coordinator for AZYP. I grew up here in Payson and have lived here for 30 years. I’ve received my background in family advocacy by working with families who have children with medical needs. And I supervised parent visitations through Catholic Community Services within Gila County. I’m so proud of our community and happy to raise my son here. My son, Sebashton is 5 years old and just started his third year of dance class at Vibe Dance Academy and just started kindergarten at PES. What a whirlwind of emotions it was that first day, watching my boy start school at the same school I went to so many years ago.”
Payson Roundup: describe your qualifications or background — and how those helped prepare you for this work with AZYP?
Miller: “Active parenting classes were first brought to Payson five years ago, and I, myself, took them as a single mom looking for additional support. I was able to take the information from these courses and pass it along to the families I worked with through CCS. I made amazing lifelong friendships with other parents taking these courses, many of whom I still talk to regularly. I was taught so much about patience as a parent as well as how to communicate with my child for his own needs. I loved the program then and can’t wait to continue it within our community.”
Payson Roundup: What are a few goals for this new job?
Miller: “My biggest goal to get rid of the stigma that only young parents could benefit from these classes. In the future we will also be offering ADHS for Families which provide healthy pregnancy and child birth classes along with our Active Parenting classes. These are open to all people looking to better their knowledge of parenting in the ages of birth to 5 years old — caregivers, babysitters, grandparents, moms, dads, aunts, uncles, you name it. These classes are free. There is absolutely no cost to our families. We also offer free car seats (or $20 gift card), as well as diapers with the completion of all four classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!