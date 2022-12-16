Even if you’re an experienced parent, you’ll add to your child-rearing toolkit in the free series of Active Parenting classes coached by Stephanie Miller, Rim Country’s youth and family educator with Arizona Youth Partnership’s Starting Out Right program.

New sessions start next month and offer the convenient class options of either in-person or online via Zoom. The class is at 6 p.m. each Thursday from Jan. 5 through Jan. 26. Social distancing and safety precautions moved 2020 classes online, the new “hybrid” series allows both options.

