The Payson Area Food Drive started in November and concluded last weekend with what organizers dub, “Souper Bowl Sunday.”
The goal at the start was to collect 15,000 pounds of food and $25,000. The tally as of Tuesday, Feb. 14 was a stunning 45,961 pounds of food and $46,729.
One of the drive’s leaders, John Wilson, attributed the success to some special events and contributions. The Dueker Ranch John Denver Tribute Concert brought in 1,013 pounds of food. Through the efforts of Kenny Evans, the LDS church sent the Payson Area Food Drive 37,000 pounds of food.
“The patrons at the Payson Public Library consistently donate 200 to 250 pounds of food per month,” Wilson said.
He added, one church brought in 250 pounds of food on Souper Sunday. “I have not received word yet on what the other churches did,” he said.
The Payson Area Food Drive (PAFD) started 13 years ago when someone noted that each of the individual food pantries in town saw a sudden uptick in need. It was decided by the different food bank operators that some sort of cooperative mechanism was needed to help source all of the pantries.
PAFD is a private, ad hoc group (there are no officers) of people who are concerned about hunger in Rim Country. The goal of that initial drive was to see that no one would go to a pantry and not find food. It didn’t matter which pantry in the Rim Country.
The resulting 13 years of food drives have fulfilled that goal. To the knowledge of organizers, no one has been turned away from a food pantry because the pantry had no food.
PAFD provides resources to all food pantries in Rim Country that ask. The PAFD organizers include at least one representative from each food pantry. As well as other interested citizens.
This year‘s Food Drive goals were somewhat pared down because the food resources available to the pantries have actually increased a bit due to the pandemic and the funding for food pantries that came through that process, according to Chuck Proudfoot, another of the PAFD leaders.
