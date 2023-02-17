The Payson Area Food Drive started in November and concluded last weekend with what organizers dub, “Souper Bowl Sunday.”

The goal at the start was to collect 15,000 pounds of food and $25,000. The tally as of Tuesday, Feb. 14 was a stunning 45,961 pounds of food and $46,729.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

