There are several ways to help the needy this fall with a food drive underway as well as a turkey drive and a fundraiser concert.
The Central Arizona Association of Realtors’ annual food drive is underway, ending Monday, Oct. 31. There are food drive collection boxes at the CAAR office at 600 E. Highway 260, at the offices of local Realtors and Payson’s Safeway.
This is the ninth year the area’s real estate industry has collected donations on behalf of food banks in Rim Country.
The items most needed: canned fruits and vegetables, and cereal. Area food banks also need ramen; macaroni and cheese; pancake, cornbread, cookie and cake mixes; soups and broths; peanut butter; baby food; canned juices; crackers; SpaghettiOs and canned tamales, chili and ravioli; canned meat; canned milk and formula.
Personal items needed: shampoo and conditioner; toilet paper; facial tissue; diapers and baby wipes; toothbrushes and toothpaste; paper towels; soap; can opener.
Cash donations are needed as well. These are used to purchase milk, fresh meat, fresh fruit and vegetables. Make checks payable to St. Vincent de Paul; Payson Area Food Drive; or Pine Strawberry Food Bank for tax-deductible donations. On the memo line, specify, St. Vincent, The Warming Center or Pine/Strawberry.
The Pine Strawberry Food Bank’s annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive runs from Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 20.
Pine Strawberry Food Bank is also collecting hams for individuals who cannot use a whole turkey.
If you can help, drop off turkeys and hams at the Ponderosa Market in Pine (cashiers can tell you where). Drop off turkeys and hams by Sunday, Nov. 20.
Cash donations are always welcome. Donations will go toward the special Thanksgiving and Christmas food distributions. PSFB is suggesting a donation of $25 to $35, which will purchase a turkey and other food items for these holiday meals, but the organization is grateful for any donation. Checks can be mailed to: Pine Strawberry Food Bank, P.O. Box 1534, Pine, AZ 85544.
With more than 90 cents of every dollar going to purchase food for clients, the all-volunteer PS food bank operates efficiently. However, the cost of food has increased over the last year.
PSFB is currently assisting 90 to 100 households each month. During November and December, PSFB makes extra food distributions to be sure all those families have holiday meals. Last year, the PSFB provided Thanksgiving meals to about 100 households.
Bach-N-All offers
concert for food pantryBach-N-All, a piano and flutes ensemble, performs at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6.
This is a benefit to support the Deacon’s Food Pantry at the Community Presbyterian Church. The concert is free, but donations are requested to support the work of this local food pantry.
A reception follows the concert. Reservations are required due to seating limitations and to plan for the reception. Contact Bette at 602-625-1696 to make a reservation.
