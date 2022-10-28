There are several ways to help the needy this fall with a food drive underway as well as a turkey drive and a fundraiser concert.

The Central Arizona Association of Realtors’ annual food drive is underway, ending Monday, Oct. 31. There are food drive collection boxes at the CAAR office at 600 E. Highway 260, at the offices of local Realtors and Payson’s Safeway.

