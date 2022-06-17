Former Payson student honored by university Jun 17, 2022 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Emily Yulga, of Payson, was recently awarded highest honors at her university.The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,130 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the spring semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight As) are given the highest honors designation.High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.Personalized certificates of scholastic achievement are sent to those who earned the highest honors distinction. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Undergraduate Grade Point Average Student University Education Honor University Of Wisconsin-stevens Point Emily Yulga Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Front Page Stories EAC-Payson bolsters nursing program Trail dispute could finally be resolved Supervisor covers variety of topics at Payson town hall Payson Fire prepared for wildfire season Tonto Creek Bridge bids open Friday Latest Stories EAC-Payson bolsters nursing program Trail dispute could finally be resolved Love’s heartrending journey through Alzheimer’s Triple Creek Realty opens East Verde Park community ‘superstars’ of Firewising NAMI Payson returns from pandemic ponderings revitalized Supervisor Christensen talks taxes at town hall meeting Humane society celebrates 10 years in new facility Goughnour new AZGFD chairman Supervisor covers variety of topics at Payson town hall Latest Video Crystal Gayle Concert At Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor Speaking of ignorance It seems to me ... P/S festival at Community Center School shootings Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments The forgotten holidays Remembering Linda O’Dell, Denny Morse Mexican wolf recovery sees progress despite debate over underlying science A new predator stalks the West Columnists My friend Randy – Part 3 My friend Randy – Part 2 My friend Randy Some bonds are so strong that nothing can ever break them – Part 2 Some bonds are so strong that nothing can ever break them Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Joshua Lyon PA-C Blattner Brush Pit Vote Yes On Prop 408 Dr. Jaber Abawi Pistoll Annie's Boutique Rosati's Hallie Overman-Jackman for County Supervisor Humane Society of Central Arizona Ladies Clothing & Watch Sale Integricare RR Community Wellness & Education Big O Tires Thank You Dr. Hunt Suddenlink is becoming Optimum Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent Rosati's Team Member of the Month Mercedes Benz of Flagstaff Delicious Cafe Arizona Public Service MASA Emergency Medical Transport Insurance Tom Russell & Associates Ponderosa Bible Church VBS Sherra Kissee for Gila County Supervisor Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Suddenlink Optimum reconnect The Fairways Office for Rent Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center AP Mortgage Get Your Dream Home Westwood Hearth Special Ponderosa Bible Church Integricare 2x3 Business Directory Plant Fair Nursery Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Sawmill Theatres Pine Welding & Fabricating Pratt Heating & Cooling Chapman Auto Center West Valley Garage Cabinets Payson Plumbing Solutions Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry “There’s a DOCTOR Sawmill Theatres Brian Emery, HIS - Friedman ENT Wendy L. Larchick - Keller Williams Arizona Reality
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!