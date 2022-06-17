Emily Yulga, of Payson, was recently awarded highest honors at her university.

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,130 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the spring semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight As) are given the highest honors designation.

High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.

Personalized certificates of scholastic achievement are sent to those who earned the highest honors distinction.

