Leslie Cook offers a free class on cooking healthy meals on a budget from noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Community Presbyterian Church Deacon’s Pantry, 800 W. Main St. Space is limited, register early by calling 928-474-2059 between 9 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday.

 www.plantpoweredpayson.com

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

