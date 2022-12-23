Leslie Cook offers a free class on cooking healthy meals on a budget from noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Community Presbyterian Church Deacon’s Pantry, 800 W. Main St. Space is limited, register early by calling 928-474-2059 between 9 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday.
Leslie Cook, a Food for Life instructor from Payson, is offering a free class, “Healthy Meals on a Budget Cooking Class” from noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The class is at the Community Presbyterian Church Deacon’s Pantry, 800 W. Main St. Space is limited, so registration is recommended — call 928-474-2059, from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.
The class includes nutrition information, a cooking demonstration, delicious recipes, and samples.
About Leslie Cook
Cook, on her website, www.plantpoweredpayson.com, said in 2020 she made a huge lifestyle change and transitioned from the standard American diet to a whole food plant-based eating style.
“I released 40 pounds and have never felt better. My goal now is to help people to add more whole food and plants to their daily lives,” she wrote on the site.
“I understand that some people have very busy lives and don’t like to cook and others love time in the kitchen preparing great meals. So you will find both approaches in my blog, https://www.plantpoweredpayson.com/blog.”
Cook’s blog includes a wide array of recipes to enjoy, along with posts. She invites readers with questions or a topic they would like her to address, to send her an email by going to www.plantpoweredpayson.com.
Here are some tips
from her siteAdding more plants to your meals can:
• Improve your digestion
• Enhance your immune system
• Improve your energy level
• Balance your sugar levels
• Save you money
• Lower your cholesterol
• Help you lose and control your weight
• Reduce your environmental impact
Cook goes on to offer these keys to adding more plants:
• It is all about crowding out processed food
• What are your favorite veggies, beans, grains?
• Start with small changes
• Explore what is in season — fresh is best, frozen is next
• Maybe make one meal a week totally whole food plant based, then, slowly add more
• The more variety, the more positive impact on your immune system — you are feeding your gut microbiome
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!