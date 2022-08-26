Free CPR and AED class Sept. 13 Aug 26, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The MHA Foundation, in conjunction with the Payson Fire Department is offering a free CPR and AED class from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13.Pre-registration is required, call the MHA Foundation at 928-472-2588 for details. Space is limited. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Aed Cpr Mha Foundation Payson Fire Department Conjunction Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Front Page Stories Wall honoring Vietnam vets in Payson through Sunday at Rumsey Payson student test scores worrisome – but gaining ground Council gets broadband stress test results Gila County health reports first case of monkeypox Pine-Strawberry fire chief put on leave Latest Stories Wall honoring Vietnam vets in Payson through Sunday at Rumsey Payson student test scores worrisome – but gaining ground Council gets broadband stress test results Rim Country’s Gila County Fair two weeks away Mazatzal gifts nonprofits with funds Payson author publishes children’s book Repaving work on SR 87 near Rye starting this September Food preservation class planned to help gardeners store harvest Tonto Apache officer named Officer of the Year Gila County health reports first case of monkeypox Latest Video Crystal Gayle Concert At Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor Support Morrissey Hate alters judgment You can disagree respectfully Higgins not co-owner of KRIM Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments Education choice is benefiting Rim Country Protecting the Grand Canyon Selective enforcement of law wrong Climate/forest treatments Columnists EAA Young Eagles take flight A tiny bit of correct scientific knowledge can make your life simpler 988 suicide prevention hotline Two longtime Christopher Creek residents celebrate Never hike without this accompaniment Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Payson Pro Rodeo Humane Society of Central Arizona Community Risk Reduction Program Mercedes Benz of Flagstaff Blattner Brush Pit Rory Huff Educator Spotlight Integricare RR Miracle Ear RR front strip Krispy Krunchy Chicken Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Optimum is here. fs Alliant Gas Call 811 Before You Dig Unbiased, Nonpartisan Election Information Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent Stuff the Truck Food Drive Optimum is here 1776 Reenactment - Participants Wanted Holy Nativity Catholic Church ERA Real Estate - Kathy LaSpisa Dr. Jaber Abawi Arizona Public Service $25 PET ADOPTIONS Art Sale Big O Tires Alpine Family Dentistry Free Services for Veterans Pistoll Annie's Boutique MASA Emergency Medical Transport Insurance A Taste at the Bridge Ponderosa Bible Church Pine Country Garage Doors Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Payson Plumbing Solutions Tom Russell & Associates The Backyard at The Fairways Business Directory Help a child in foster care Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Westwood Ponderosa Bible Church Plant Fair Nursery Sawmill Theatres Pratt Heating & Cooling Chapman Auto Center West Valley Garage Cabinets Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry “There’s a DOCTOR Sawmill Theatres
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!