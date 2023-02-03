Roger Naylor, a frequent guest speaker for the Northern Gila County Historical Society, has announced the publication of his latest book, “Awesome Arizona: 200 Amazing Facts about the Grand Canyon State.”

“Arizona is rugged and gorgeous and historic and weird and funny and utterly magnificent. It’s full of surprises, not what most people expect at all. And with this book, I pile up the evidence” Naylor said in a release about the book.

