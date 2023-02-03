Roger Naylor, a frequent guest speaker for the Northern Gila County Historical Society, has announced the publication of his latest book, “Awesome Arizona: 200 Amazing Facts about the Grand Canyon State.”
“Arizona is rugged and gorgeous and historic and weird and funny and utterly magnificent. It’s full of surprises, not what most people expect at all. And with this book, I pile up the evidence” Naylor said in a release about the book.
In Awesome Arizona, he has amassed 200 amazing facts and fascinating commentary about the state.
“I capture the essence of Arizona from its wild and wooly past to its breathtaking scenery to its startling geology to its incredible diversity of cultures and terrain. This is the encyclopedia that lovers of Arizona have been craving,” he said.
Learn about trees that once shaded dinosaurs, the West’s most legendary gunfight, the world’s largest antique, the best preserved meteor crater on earth, where the post office still delivers mail by mule, the longest poker game in history, how Arizona saved the unicorn, and so much more.
“Awesome Arizona is an unabashed celebration of the 48th State. It’s chock-full of facts, information, anecdotes, historical tidbits, and humor. I get tired of all the misconceptions about Arizona and wanted to set the record straight about what a remarkable state I call home. For anyone who already takes a fierce pride in his or her Arizona heritage, or who wants to learn more about this special place, this is the book for you.”
Awesome Arizona retails for $16.95. Order a copy on Naylor’s website, https://www.rogernaylor.com, as well as any other of his books. Each copy is signed.
