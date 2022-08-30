seeds

The Seed Library at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., needs your seeds. As the summer season winds down, be sure to save seeds from your healthiest or tastiest crops and favorite flowers.

 Metro Creative Services photo

While gardeners have been busy in their gardens the summer, there have not been many group gatherings. That changes this week

The High Country Garden Club meet at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1 in the Log Cabin at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. The evening’s presentation will be “Preserving Flower Arrangements” by Teresa Geigor, Safeway horticulturist.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.