While gardeners have been busy in their gardens the summer, there have not been many group gatherings. That changes this week
The High Country Garden Club meet at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1 in the Log Cabin at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. The evening’s presentation will be “Preserving Flower Arrangements” by Teresa Geigor, Safeway horticulturist.
Seeds needed
Calling all gardeners: the Seed Library at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., needs your seeds.
As the summer season winds down, be sure to save seeds from your healthiest or tastiest crops and favorite flowers.
Set aside some seeds for yourself and place some seeds for the Seed Library in clearly labeled envelopes or containers. Please include your envelope, jar, or baggie with a donation slip available at the Seed Library. The more information that you provide, the better we can track the success of our local seed stores.
Bring your labeled seeds to the Circulation Desk at the Payson Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., Payson.
The University of Arizona Extension Service presented a Seed Saving Class Aug. 27 in Globe.
Saving seeds from your vegetables and flowers is easy, fun, saves you money, and leads to plants that are better-adapted, optimal for the Gila County, climate.
The class provided an opportunity to learn how to collect and safely store seeds,
Class participants learned the reasons why you should save seeds, what types of seeds are recommended for saving, how to ensure healthy, true-to-type saved seeds, and how to store and share your seeds, said Christopher Jones, University of Arizona Gila County Cooperative Extension Agent.
Contact Jones at 928)-402-8586, or email ckjones@email.arizona.edu to see if any written materials are available from the class to help you learn how to save seeds.
There are several books recommended to learn about seed saving: Seed To Seed: Saving Our Vegetable Heritage; The Seed Garden: The Art and Practice of Seed Saving; Breed Your Own Vegetable Varieties; The Organic Seed Grower; Epic Tomatoes: How to Select and Grow the Best Varieties. Go online to find additional resources such as articles from Farmers Almanac and Seed Savers Alliance.
