It might be mid-November, but it is already time to make plans for community holiday celebrations. Applications are available for the annual Light the Rim contest and the Electric Light Parade.
Light the Rim
The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce presents the 15th Annual Light the Rim – Outdoor Holiday Display Competition.
Residents and business owners are encouraged to take part. There is no entry fee. Prizes are: first place, a $250 gift card, courtesy of Culver’s Payson; second, a $150 gift card, courtesy of Walmart; and third place, a $100 gift card, courtesy of Ironhorse Signs.
The winners, along with photos of the entries, will be announced via the chamber Facebook page and in the Payson Roundup newspaper.
The deadline to enter is Friday, Dec. 6. Applications will be available online at www.rimcountrychamber.com or they can be picked up at the chamber office, 100 W. Main St., during business hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays. For details, call 928-474-4515.
Entries will be judged the evening of Thursday, Dec. 12 and winners will be announced via Facebook Live on the chamber’s Facebook page Friday, Dec. 13.
Electric Light Parade
The Town of Payson Electric Light Parade is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, rain or shine. The route is along historic Main Street. The theme this year is “Santa’s Workshop” and the registration deadline for entries is Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Entry fees are $20 for a walking participant; $25 for any single motorized vehicle; and $35 for a vehicle-towed entry.
Registration is available in-house only at 1000 W. Country Club Dr. Only complete applications will be processed. A valid Arizona driver’s license, vehicle insurance and registration must accompany applications. Without these items, they will not accept registration.
For questions call the Payson Parks and Recreation Department at 928-472-5110.
