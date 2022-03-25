A Star Valley single parent with toddlers fell behind on electricity payments after an expensive and unexpected family emergency. Gila County’s Community Action Program staff were able to help — $2,280 got the family caught-up on past-due utility bills, plus a helpful credit to pay the next bill, too.
A disabled woman in Pine-Strawberry had a similar dilemma — unexpected medical bills left her unable to pay for gas and electric, Gila County CAP was able to resolve that $1,480 debt, too.
A Payson Vietnam veteran on Social Security had an unexpected car repair — CAP staff were honored to help arrange $480 to pay his electric bill.
During 2020-2021 Gila County’s Community Action Program distributed over $158,000 in utility relief for Gila County residents, and more importantly, staff prevented electricity and gas shutoffs. Electric, gas or propane — CAP can help pay utility bills, and still has money available for local residents who meet low-income guidelines, or are experiencing unemployment or another qualifying hardship.
Eligibility guidelines
If you have any question about your eligibility, call local CAP office staffer Elsa Bobier at 928-474-7192. With utility assistance, for example, living alone and earning less than $2,201 gross per month is the qualifier. If you share your home with one more and jointly earn less than $2,878 — or $3,556 if three household members — also qualifies for help.
Gila County assistance begins with a two-page application, which you can fill out online and email, download, or print ahead of time from the website tinyurl.com/CAPcanHELP, which links to gilacountyaz.gov. To obtain the application from the county’s main page, choose “Offices & Departments,” then click “Community Services” and then “Community Action Program.”
Complete the two-page prescreening form — which must be filled-out, printed, and delivered by fax, postal mail, or in person at 5515 S. Apache Ave., Suite 200, Globe, AZ 85501. If you don’t have internet access, call community action staff at 928-425-7631 to ask Helene or Antonella.
