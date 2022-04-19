Gila County will celebrate National County Government Month (NCGM) during the month of April.
Among the events marking National County Government Month are the inaugural meeting of the BOS in the new Tommie Cline Martin Gila County Complex, 707 S. Colcord Road, at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 19, and the official opening of the facility at 3 p.m. that same day.
The theme for this year’s celebration of NCGM is “Counties THRIVE” — focusing on six areas that show how counties help to improve people’s lives every day:
• Technology — equipping counties to expand broadband access to ensure all residents can learn, do business, and communicate effectively.
• Health — improving our overall health and well-being.
• Readiness — preparing the county workforce to gain the skills they need.
• Infrastructure — strengthening resilience and the backbone of our communities.
• Vulnerable communities — advancing equity, strengthening the safety net, and ensuring that our residents have the help they need
• Economic opportunities — creating conditions for all of us to compete in the 21st century economy.
The goal is to show how counties help to improve people’s lives every day. Through tireless efforts and the critical services, residents are provided for — fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and saving lives and livelihoods.
Across the country, counties provide meals for the hungry; help small businesses that are struggling; provide vital care, testing and vaccinations; and protect the safety, health, and vitality of our communities.
“While we still face many challenges, we have much to be proud of. Selfless county officials and frontline employees have demonstrated bold, inspirational leadership, driving recovery and helping our residents and communities THRIVE,” said James Menlove, Gila County manager, when asking the supervisors’ approval of a resolution declaring April National County Government Month at its April 5 meeting.
“Gila County is proud of the programs and services we provide to our residents. Our efforts combined with efforts of counties across the country are helping American communities respond to public health needs. I encourage all county residents to participate in National County Government Month outreach events to learn how the county can assist you and your loved ones,” said Board Chairman Tim Humphrey.
Since 1991, the National Association of Counties (NACo) has encouraged counties across the country to raise public awareness and understanding about the roles and responsibilities of counties.
