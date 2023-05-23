Gila County Public Works Roads Division has announced its chip sealing schedule for June in Tonto Basin and Strawberry. Originally scheduled to start in May, the unusual weather pushed to work back for temperatures to be warmer.
The schedule:
• Tonto Basin – Monday through Thursday, June 5-8, starting with Ewing Trail and continuing on Greenback Road from Ewing Trail to Tonto Creek.
• Strawberry – Tuesday through Friday, June 13-16, Louthian Lane from Highway 87 to Wing Field Way; also, Nash Trail, Cleonna Drive, Lufkin Drive, Strawberry Lane to Lufkin Drive, Wingfield Way to Rimwood Drive – and Rimwood Road.
Residents are asked to plan ahead to remove vehicles, trailers, boats from the streets designated for chip sealing between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Gila County’s Public Works Roads Division staff appreciates residents’ assistance and patience and asks that drivers proceed cautiously through the construction zones.
For questions about the schedule, please call 928-402-8532 during Gila County Public Works business hours between 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The projects use double-washed, 3/8-inch rock chips and a special oil to mix with the chips to make a new, erosion resistant road surface. “We use rapid setting, polymer modified asphalt emulsion – they want it to stick to the aggregate. The thickness of the oil should be such that you’re covering half of that chip – the other half sticks out and gives traction. The bottom line: you want adherence to the chip with the oil,” explained Homero Vela, director of the Public Works for Gila County.
The county maintains 644 miles of road, including 155 miles of paved road in an area that sprawls across 4,800 square miles.
