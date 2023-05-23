chip seal 1

The county is chip sealing roads in Tonto Basin and Strawberry in June. Residents are asked to keep their vehicles, trailers, etc. off the sides of the roads where work takes place.

Gila County Public Works Roads Division has announced its chip sealing schedule for June in Tonto Basin and Strawberry. Originally scheduled to start in May, the unusual weather pushed to work back for temperatures to be warmer.

The schedule:

