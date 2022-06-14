Steven Lessard, chief probation officer of the Gila County Probation Department, has announced the following national and statewide award nominations received by the department:
• The National Association of Drug Court Professionals (NADCP) national nomination in recognition of Gila County Probation Department’s Opiate Court Program. — The Opiate Court Team includes: Superior Court Judge David Wolak; Probation Officer Marcos Diaz; Probation Officer Kim Smith; Probation Surveillance Officer Matt Gonzales; Probation Surveillance Officer Ken Dillman; Community Bridges Inc. therapist Diana Mortorana; Drug Court Coordinator Lynn Dee Trimble; Public Defender Joseph Collins; Payson Police Officer Joni Varga; Administrative Clerk Specialist Karrie Schaal; Administrative Clerk Barbie Romero.
Also included in the NADCP national nomination in recognition of Gila County Probation Department’s Opiate Court Program — Opiate Court Probation Officer of the Year, one of three nominations, Probation Officer Marcos Diaz.
Gila County Probation’s Opiate Court Program model has received national attention as one of only four programs nationally focused on treatment, medically-assisted programming, and intensive supervision of opiate/heroin/fentanyl addicted probationers with a medical model of supervision, recovery and resilience.
Gila County Probation has also been nominated to the following Excellence-In-Education statewide awards:
• Defensive Tactics Instructor of the Year —Adult Probation Officer Marcos Diaz; Juvenile Probation Officer Colleen Scott; Probation Manager, Payson, Dan Lowe.
• Firearms Instructor of the Year — Juvenile Probation Officer Taylor Mansoor; Probation Manager, Globe, Jay Boyer.
• Probation Safety Instructor of the Year — Probation Officer/Mental Health Specialist Brenda Newton.
