Gila County hosts an open line from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. the first Monday of the month, on KMOG Radio in Payson (1420 AM, or 103.3 on your FM dial). The next program is Monday, April 3.
This is an ongoing effort to keep residents informed.
The April 3 program features Gila County Manager James Menlove, who will introduce the new finance director Maryn Belling.
Belling was promoted to Gila County Finance Director in December 2022, following the retirement of Payson resident and former Director Mary Springer.
Belling brings more than 20 years’ experience from across the United States, having served her community in a variety of ways, including teaching (high school math and undergraduate technical communications) and non-profit health care finance, prior to entering the field of government finance.
She joined the Gila County staff in 2018.
Belling describes her staff as people who also live in the community they serve.
Along with offering professional services and transparent data to constituents, “our Finance Department staff all live in Gila County,” says Belling, adding, “Whether through a library book club, youth sports or church, the Gila County Finance Department staff actively participates in the community.”
During the April 3 show, Belling and Menlove will talk about topics such as the county’s fiscal year 2023-24 budget in progress.
In offering professional financial services, Finance always strives for transparency and accountability to the public, Belling explains.
The department’s day-to-day operations ensure compliance with both Arizona laws and county policies, as well as state and federal requirements for grants and audits.
Each year, Finance prepares the county budget, expenditure limitation report, draft data for the annual consolidated financial report, tax rates and the requisite reports for the federal single audit.
Along with maintaining a transparency database the state requires, Belling presents a monthly report to the county Board of Supervisors about general fund revenues and expenditures related to the current year’s budget and past year’s levels.
That information is then included in the annual budget book, which is available at any of the eight public libraries in Gila County. Information, such as Schedules A-G and the budget resolutions, can also be found on the website, gilacountyaz.gov/documents/finance/gila_county_budgets.php
For more than a decade, the county’s primary property tax rate has been 4.19 per $100. The Board of Supervisors, in collaboration with Menlove and county staff, continue working to maintain that consistent rate, while offering all constituents the right mix of services and resources, Belling says.
As the county’s finance director, Belling serves the statewide government finance community in her roles with County Supervisors Association and is chair of the County Finance Officers committee, as well as on the Government Finance Officers Association of Arizona board and education committee.
The GFO recently selected Belling to attend its fourth weeklong leadership academy in February.
The academy offers structured, focused opportunities for government financial officials to foster existing skills and operationalize untapped strengths, Belling explains.
Together with 29 other officials from across the U.S., Belling delved into best-practice knowledge building and collaborated on a real-world case study.
Housed in Globe, the county’s Finance Department is budgeted to have 12.51 full-time employees.
In addition to general accounting functions, their daily tasks include procurement, contract administration, vendor payments and county employee payroll, Belling explains.
Currently, the department is seeking to hire an additional grant administrator, thus expanding its ability to apply for grants and ensuring access to all available resources.
