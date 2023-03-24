belling

Gila County Finance Director Maryn Belling will be on KMOG Monday, April 3 to talk about the county’s finances.

 Gila County

Gila County hosts an open line from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. the first Monday of the month, on KMOG Radio in Payson (1420 AM, or 103.3 on your FM dial). The next program is Monday, April 3.

This is an ongoing effort to keep residents informed.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.