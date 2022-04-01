The Rim Country Camera Club received a $5,000 check from District 1 Gila County Supervisor Steve Christensen to support the development of a website and increase its charity projects.
The club has conducted the annual Rim Country Camera Club Charity Calendar fundraiser for eight years, donating nearly $45,000 to local food banks and the club’s newly established scholarship fund.
All proceeds from the club’s charitable projects are given back to the community wherever need is identified. The expansion of the club’s market reach will provide the ability to increase its giving capacity.
Thanks to this donation, the club can proceed with creating a website capable of selling its calendars and other products online besides in-person sales at merchants or events around the area.
The website will also showcase the photographic work of its members and serve as a central source of information about the club and its educational events. The club is extremely grateful for Supervisor Christensen’s gift of seed money to achieve its goals.
The 2023 Charity Calendar campaign begins April 1 with the call for entries, which will be posted on the club’s Facebook page (Rim Country Camera Club). This year the club is calling for photos fitting into all four “Seasons” of the year in Rim Country and all of Gila County. In addition, photographers are invited to submit photos to be used for other club merchandise in the works. Plans are underway to produce postcards depicting Payson and Rim Country and to offer framed photos for sale as well.
The Rim Country Camera club is open to all interested in photography. Monthly meetings are held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the third Wednesday at the Payson Library, 328 N. McLane Rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!