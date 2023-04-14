H Beef Cook Off in Globe Apr 14, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More than 20 teams of 4H youth are competing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 15 in the 5th Annual 4H Beef Cook Off at the covered arena at the Gila County Fairgrounds.The young people are challenged to make the best ground beef dish on a gas grill.Spectators are welcome. Bring water and snacks. Seating is outside of the arena, so feel free to bring chairs and umbrellas.This is a non-smoking event, pets and alcohol are not permitted.The event is presented by The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Service, which oversees 4H throughout the state.Contact the reporter attmcquerrey@payson.com (0) comments 