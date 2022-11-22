Hallie Overman Jackman, who served the residents of the Rim Country for 25 years, died Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to her son, William Lynn, who shared the sad news on Facebook, the 74-year-old died of heart failure.
“It was somewhat sudden ... She was loved. She was my mom.
“Her most recent happiest memory was nine days ago on her birthday when she celebrated with some family, enjoying Scotch Eggs for breakfast with one group and Alaskan King Crab for dinner with another group. Almost all her family and friends called, sent cards and presents, and truly made her feel loved. She was radiant that day,” Lynn wrote in the post.
Daughter Kasey Moberly of Kentucky said her mom knew everything. “She could fix everything and make it all special without trying. She could make pastries. She made treats for my kids and when I made them they said they were good, but not as good as Grandma’s.
“If I ever had a parenting question, she always had great advice. She’d say she’d done it all and here’s what I needed to do, adding she didn’t need to tell me about her failures.”
When Moberly saw her mother a couple of weeks ago, she tried to do something like Jackman did and complained she couldn’t. She said her mother said,”Of course you can. Just do it this way and it will be fine.”
“She loved Payson. I asked her to come back here, but she said she wouldn’t. She had too many friends there.”
Son Chad Overman said, “My mother taught me to be passionate in life, to honor the Lord, family and community. To always strive for what’s right, especially if it makes you uncomfortable! She never backed down from any challenge, no matter how unlikely others could succeed, she could always see the solution. When there were struggles to put on the 125th World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo, Mom championed the cause. She could not stand around and let this town fail! Proud to say that the rodeo is still here. Watching her love her grandchildren, this town and anyone that crossed her path is what she spent most of her time on.
“She taught me that hard work pays off and that the anxiety that life throws at you was really truly just excitement! Anyone who ever met her will agree that her excitement could be felt rooms away. I will miss that the most.”
Her daughter-in-law Melissa Overman said, “Before I ever met Hallie, I loved her. She was my soulmate’s mom. GRANDma WONDERful is a title that Hallie earned so truly. Nothing made my heart smile like calling her that. I loved her even more now seeing her love our girls! GRANDma WONDERful, I can honestly say she was there for almost all of the happiest memories with my girls, loving us hard and making the moment larger than life! I’m grateful for the millions of memories we will forever hold in our hearts. From crazy weddings, births, dolphins in Arizona, to pumas in Mexico, to the horse dreams for both girls you endlessly supported. Holidays will never feel the same without you, you never let anyone be alone. We will all miss you more than words can say but I know you’re in Heaven smiling down on all the stories Kaylee has been sharing with Ascher promising her she’s going to teach her all about you. You live on forever in all of us.”
“My grandma was a very respected, well honored lady. She worked hard for anything she believed she could make a difference for, either for the town or the youth. She was definitely my biggest supporter and cheerleader. She believed in me so much. She gave me my first horse, to help my dreams to be an Olympic show jumper. I remember her telling her story of how she had a jewelry store and a restaurant. By day she’d work the jewelry store and by night the restaurant. She really was a superhero, always teaching me my values. I will forever miss giggling and laughing in the kitchen while making chicken and dumplings. My grandma was one of the most special people to me, when I leave this earth I hope to be half the person she was,” said granddaughter Kaylee Overman.
Jan Parsons, a longtime friend of Jackman said she heard someone say Hallie was part of the fabric of the community.
“It was true. She had her fingers in everything. Service was her middle name. She was just a wonderful person. She’d give you the shirt off her back. I’m going to miss her,” Parsons said.
A Celebration of Life for Hallie Overman Jackman is planned for Jan. 7, 2023, according to Parsons.
Jackman served the Town of Payson on its Planning and Zoning Commission and the state on the Arizona Planning Association, member Board of Directors.
Her community service endeavors included the Rim Country Rotary, member since 2000, past president and secretary; Payson Area Food Drive; Friends of Payson Parks and Recreation, present vice president and past secretary; Magic on the Mountain Christmas Decorations Green Valley Park, co-chair; Heritage Festival chair 2008 and 2009; past treasurer of Payson Community Kids; 125th Payson August Rodeo, hospitality chair.
Jackman sought to serve Payson and the Rim Country in a more official manner over the past several years. She ran for the Payson Town Council in 2018 and made three bids for District One Gila County supervisor — twice against the late Tommie Cline Martin, who was the incumbent, and most recently against Martin’s successor, Steve Christensen in 2022.
Challenging Christensen, Jackman said, “I am a proud Payson resident; business owner; wife; mother; and grandmother. My husband and I are the proud parents of five children and six beautiful and talented grandchildren. Three of our children and their families live and work in Payson, and three of our grandchildren attend Payson area schools and the other two grandchildren are attending college. Our son, a Payson High School graduate, is attending medical school,” she said.
She worked in radio and the promotion business for 14 years and then entered the jewelry business. “I started as a store manager for a major jewelry chain and then worked in design and sales for a diamond importer for more than 20 years. When I moved to Payson, I opened Total Business Solutions, a payroll and accounting company and I also went into land development, developing the Green Valley Subdivision,” she said.
Jackman’s work with Rotary included organizing a campaign to help the refugees coming out of Ukraine into Warsaw, Poland. Medical supplies were needed, so under her leadership, the Rim Country Rotary Club collected funds to send directly to Poland to help the refugees.
