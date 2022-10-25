Plenty of Halloween and Harvest parties are planned in Payson, offering fun for all ages.
• A free for all ages Halloween Party is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28 at the Tonto Apache Gym. There will be free food, free candy, bounce houses and games. For details call 928-474-7093.
• The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, plans a Halloween Costume Pizza Party at noon, Saturday, Oct. 29. Participants must sign-up. Stop by the library.
• The Route 87 Teen Center, 112 W. Cedar Lane, Payson, has a Halloween Party set from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30. Wear a costume, play games and win some prizes.
• The Town of Payson’s annual Trunk or Treat event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 at Rumsey Park. No admission is charged for this family fun event.
• Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Road, plans a Harvest Block Party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31. There is a free hot dog dinner; approximately 22 game booths including a fishing booth, dunk tank, tossing games and more; enjoy a bounce house, photo booth, popcorn and hot cocoa as well.
•Tonto Village Fall Market and Craft Fair is Saturday, Oct. 29. Enjoy shopping from local vendors from 8 a.m. to noon at the Double D Bar and Grill, 354 Johnson Blvd. in Tonto Village.
