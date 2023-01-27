The Hashknife Pony Express has made its commemorative ride from Holbrook to Scottsdale for 65 years, stopping along the way to collect mail and share a special celebration of western heritage. Each year, it makes an overnight stop in Payson on the first day of the run.

This year’s ride is Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Saturday, Feb. 4. It will start from the Holbrook post office and conclude at Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, 3830 N. Marshall Way, Scottsdale.

