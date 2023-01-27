The Hashknife Pony Express riders delivered 9,000 pieces of mail in 2019. There were 17 bags of mail and each was carried at least three times. Here Dan Buckingham and Shane Robertson make a transfer mid-ride.
Justin Deaton (left) rode with the Hashknife Pony Express for the 59th annual ride in 2017.
Roundup file photo
The parade run by the Hashknife Pony Express arriving in Payson in 2019.
Roundup file photo
Roundup file photo
Hashknife riders make a handoff outside a snowy Christopher Creek in 2022.
Roundup file photo
A 2022 Hashknife rider braves temperatures in the teens to get the mail delivered. The Hashknife Pony Express Riders arrive at the Payson Post Office at 4:45 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The Hashknife Pony Express has made its commemorative ride from Holbrook to Scottsdale for 65 years, stopping along the way to collect mail and share a special celebration of western heritage. Each year, it makes an overnight stop in Payson on the first day of the run.
This year’s ride is Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Saturday, Feb. 4. It will start from the Holbrook post office and conclude at Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, 3830 N. Marshall Way, Scottsdale.
The riders make a side trip to Pine from Payson, arriving at 1:30, Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Pine post office to collect letters from Pine Strawberry School students and others.
The group makes a parade run on the Beeline Highway in Payson to the Payson post office, arriving at 4:45 p.m. for a meet and greet, photos and more.
The Mazatzal Hotel & Casino is presenting a prime rib dinner at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1 for the riders. The event is open to the public for a cost of $35 per person, according to Mark Reynolds, a longtime member of the Hashknife Pony Express.
“We’ve become the longest continuous running historical re-creation of the Pony Express in the country. We’ve been at it for over 60 years now, and there are others like us, but few are as historically significant as this one,” said Edward Hamilton in an interview with the Roundup’s sister publication, the White Mountain Independent.
Hamilton noted that it’s common to see some letters being mailed into Holbrook from outside of the United States, as far out as Australia.
Those letters are sent with the intention of having them mailed back to the original sender, bearing the commemorative mail stamp of the Hashknife Pony Express.
“In a slow year, we’ll see about 1,000 letters, maybe 1,500 or so. But we’ve also had years where we’ve transported something near 10,000. It just depends on how quickly we can get the word out,” Hamilton said.
According to the WMI article, written by Jason Hernandez, the official celebration will begin at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31 with a parade from 11th Avenue to Navajo Boulevard along Buffalo Street in Holbrook.
A life-size bronze statue of a mailbag-wielding Hashknife rider will be placed at Gillespie Park on the northwest corner of Navajo Boulevard and Hopi Drive. This will be commemorated with a statue dedication at 11 a.m.
At noon, the Hashknife riders will be sworn in next to the newly unveiled statue.
The day’s festivities will conclude at 7 p.m. with a dinner held at the Elks Lodge, at 714 Elkdom Ave. in Holbrook.
The riders will set out with the mail at 8 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1 and expect to finish by noon, Friday, Feb. 3.
The 200-mile journey will see over 30 riders relay mailbags to one another from Holbrook to Payson, Fountain Hills and Scottsdale.
