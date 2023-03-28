Want to know what the Tonto Natural Resource Conservation District has been doing in your “backyard” – otherwise known as 2.2 million acres of land across the heart of Gila County? Mark your calendar for Sunday, April 2 – the public has an invitation to visit the Hay Hook Ranch near Roosevelt for a Spring Field Day hosted by the Tonto Natural Resource Conservation District.
Any resident of the district who cares about local land conservation measures – private landowners, ranchers, federal, state and county agency staff, and the general public.
Tonto NRCD proudly conserves 2,280,808 acres of Arizona forests, desert, canyons and lakes through the heart of Arizona in Gila County – including Globe/Miami, Payson and surrounding communities.
Woody Cline, chairman of the Gila County Board of Supervisors is also chairman of the Tonto NRCD, he’s a rancher in Pleasant Valley, too – and welcomes all who wish to spend Sunday at the Hay Hook Ranch, starting at 10 a.m. with a coffee and doughnuts meet-and-greet.
• 10:30-10:45 – Woody Cline asks “Want to know what the Tonto NRCD has been doing in your backyard?”
• 10:45-11 – Arizona Association of Conservation Districts
• 11-11:15 – Jacqueline Thomas, Arizona State Land Department
• 11:15-11:30 – Francis Cline Jr. discusses the Tonto Noxious Weed Management Program
• 11:15-12:30 – Lunch with hamburgers, hot dogs and all the fixings provided by Tonto NRCD
• 12:30-1 – Arizona Department of Agriculture State Veterinarian
• 1-1:30 – Virtual Fencing, University of Arizona College of Agriculture
• 1:30-2:30 – Reading the Range with VGS, presented by Ashley Hall, University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Range and Livestock Area Associate Agent for Gila County (followed by Q&A with Ashley}
• 2:30-3 – Tonto NRCD, Taking the mission forward
According to the Tonto NRCD mission statement: “as a sub-political agency of the State of Arizona, we provide and promote leadership in the use and conservation of natural resources, through stewardship, education programs, and technical support.”
Set your GPS for 296 North Hay Hook Road, Roosevelt, AZ 85545
Directions: From Payson take Highway 87 south for 17 miles, turn left onto Highway 188, continue on 188 for 42 miles, turn left on North Hay Hook Road (Milepost 234) and watch for signs; from Globe drive north on Highway 188 for 19 miles, then turn right on North Hay Hook Road (Milepost 234) and watch for signs.
