April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Join Court Appointed Special Advocates of Gila County on April 1, 2022 and wear blue to show support for the victims and survivors of child abuse and raise awareness of the ongoing child abuse prevention efforts. Join the online event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/GilaCountyCASA/
This month and throughout the year, CASA of Gila County encourages all individuals and organizations to play a role in making Gila County a better place for children and families. By ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to care for their children, residents, churches, organizations and businesses can help promote the social and emotional well-being of children and youth and prevent child maltreatment within families and communities.
“During Child Abuse Prevention Month, we ask our community to look towards our youth in need. With over 100 children from Gila County communities in out-of-home care settings due to abuse or neglect, we need the assistance of our community to ensure these children have the support and services they need to heal,” states CASA Coordinator Mariah Lantz.
“Our local families are in need of various supports and this month we can all do our part by sharing resources and information to those in need of a little help.
“On April 1 please join our Facebook Event as we will be sharing resources, information, photos of those wearing blue to show their support.”
Consider volunteering as a Court Appointed Special Advocate. For more information, call 928-474-7145 or visit www.CASAofGilaCounty.org.
