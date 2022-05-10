If you have finished with your spring cleaning and are looking for a way to get rid of items that might be worth something, the Community Presbyterian Church has the answer.

The CPS Deacons’ semi-annual Yard Sale is from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 14 at the church, located at 800 W. Main St.

There are spaces available to rent for $10 each. Call 928-474-2059 for details and make arrangements.

