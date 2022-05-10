Help with spring cleaning May 10, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you have finished with your spring cleaning and are looking for a way to get rid of items that might be worth something, the Community Presbyterian Church has the answer.The CPS Deacons’ semi-annual Yard Sale is from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 14 at the church, located at 800 W. Main St.There are spaces available to rent for $10 each. Call 928-474-2059 for details and make arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Front Page Stories Fire forecast: Grim and grimmer Celebrate ‘Adventure Where We Live’ this month Special Olympics torch parade returns Payson Airport ready to help with fires this season Trailer destroyed, dog injured in fire Sunday Latest Stories Fire forecast: Grim and grimmer Celebrate ‘Adventure Where We Live’ this month Special Olympics torch parade returns Payson Airport ready to help with fires this season Trailer destroyed, dog injured in fire Sunday Republican candidate for governor stresses border issues Guitarist Sorenson brings Jazz Prose to Payson Star Valley council approves tentative budget Congressman earns top ranking for bipartisan lawmaking Congressional candidate blasts taxes, government, schools – and liberals Latest Video Crystal Gayle Concert At Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor Town of all ages Inflation Need a drop box Republicans Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments Remembering Linda O’Dell, Denny Morse Mexican wolf recovery sees progress despite debate over underlying science A new predator stalks the West Sen. Kelly advocates for veterans Columnists Fun and games with motion sickness – Part 3 Fun and games with motion sickness – Part 2 Fun and games with motion sickness Some very unlikely occurrences – Part 4 Some very unlikely occurrences – Part 3 Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Body Contouring by Carrie Dr. Jaber Abawi Mazatzal Hotel & Casino The Fairways Mazatzal Hotel & Casino RR KidsCare Made Easy Zone Defense Suddenlink is becoming Optimum Rosati's Team Member of the Month Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent Fast and reliable internet Tom Russell & Associates Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Grief Support Group AP Mortgage Westwood Humane Society of Central Arizona Get Your Dream Home Hearth Special Free Recycling Event - Electronics & Household Hazardous Waste Entrusted Pets Cremation Ponderosa Bible Church Integricare 2x3 Business Directory Plant Fair Nursery Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Sawmill Theatres Pine Welding & Fabricating Pratt Heating & Cooling Chapman Auto Center West Valley Garage Cabinets Payson Plumbing Solutions Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry “There’s a DOCTOR Sawmill Theatres Brian Emery, HIS - Friedman ENT Wendy L. Larchick - Keller Williams Arizona Reality Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Friedman Plastics Now Open Having a hard time hearing? LOOK AT US GROW! Dr. Gail Turner, MD, FACC Dry Force - WE’RE HERE TO HELP Heart, Artery & Vein Institute, Uncle Herb's We Now Carry Pre-Packaged Ounces St. Vincent de Paul all winter clothing INTEGRATED MEDICAL SERVICES IN PAYSON BE FLOOD AWARE:
