The High Country Art Association of Pinetop has issued two invitations: one to apply for its Fourth of July Arts and Crafts Festival by May 1 and the other to attend an open house for interested new members from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday May 13. The gallery is across from the Safeway Center in Pinetop, 13A E. White Mountain Blvd.

Artists in the Rim Country are invited to apply to participate in one of the most popular annual summer events in Arizona’s scenic White Mountains. The Fourth of July Arts and Crafts Festival, hosted by the High Country Art Association (HCAA), is the weekend of June 30 through July 3.

The deadline is May 1 for applications, which are available at the High Country website: https://highcountryartgallery.com/press

