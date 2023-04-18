The High Country Art Association of Pinetop has issued two invitations: one to apply for its Fourth of July Arts and Crafts Festival by May 1 and the other to attend an open house for interested new members from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday May 13. The gallery is across from the Safeway Center in Pinetop, 13A E. White Mountain Blvd.
Artists in the Rim Country are invited to apply to participate in one of the most popular annual summer events in Arizona’s scenic White Mountains. The Fourth of July Arts and Crafts Festival, hosted by the High Country Art Association (HCAA), is the weekend of June 30 through July 3.
“Artists from throughout the state, and beyond, are encouraged to submit applications for the fair,” said Sandy Pendleton, festival chair. “Typically, over 6,000 people pass through the event, held in the beautiful Orchard at Charlie Clark’s, which offers live entertainment and food and drinks.”
The family friendly show features a wide variety of work including painting, glass, clay, photography, metal work, and jewelry, not to mention an assortment of specialty food products.
In addition to issuing a call to artists for the July show, the High Country Art Gallery is gearing up for its 2023 season in Pinetop and is inviting artists from around the state to join the organization. A cooperative of Arizona artists, the gallery begins its season in late-May continuing through mid-October. The gallery is hosting an open house for interested new members from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday May 13. A light lunch will be served.
A variety of 2-D and 3-D work, including painting, photography, clay, jewelry, glass, wood, fiber art, metal and mixed media sculpture are featured.
The gallery includes over 1,200 square feet of exhibit space and is across from the Safeway Center in Pinetop, 13A E. White Mountain Blvd. It is staffed by member artists and open five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday, during the summer season.
Known for its acclaimed July 4 Fine Arts Festival and more recently the Labor Day Festival at Charlie Clark’s Orchard, the gallery also hosts numerous tent shows, special events, and monthly member solo art exhibits.
It is operated by the High Country Art Association, which was founded in 1974 by a small group of artists who wanted to share their love of art. The goal was and is to encourage and promote the artistic growth of the visual arts in the communities of the White Mountains. Today membership consists of over 40 artists. Membership is open to the general public.
