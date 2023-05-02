The High Country Garden Club hosts its Annual Plant Sale from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 6 in the Bashas’/Big Lots parking lot on E. Hwy. 260 in Payson.
The sale is one of HCGC’s longest standing traditions providing almost all the funds for the club’s many activities.
The High Country Garden Club has been active in the Rim Country for over a quarter century. In that time span, club members have seen a 40% growth in area population and a commensurate rise in opportunities to educate, serve, and beautify. HCGC is a nonprofit, non-sectarian organization encouraging interest in gardening, conservation, and the environment. Its members actively work to beautify Rim Country communities and promote education, goodwill, respect, and fellowship.
Membership is diverse — it includes a sprinkling of Master Gardeners, experts on specific plant varieties, and folks who just like a good-looking garden and who love to talk about all things gardening.
One of the foundational principles is that HCGC is a club dedicated to the community. Its community beautification and service activities are meant to add a little color, warmth, and charm. In 2016, High Country Garden Club was instrumental in the Town of Payson naming the Blue Iris as the town flower. Members work toward an ongoing goal of planting irises wherever they can in the town. HCGC also plants flowers and trees in gardens for the Rim Country Chamber of Commerce, the Humane Society of Central Arizona, and Eastern Arizona College-Payson Campus. Plantings in multiple medians, roundabouts, and along the American Gulch pathway bring a little extra brightness to those going about their day.
Ongoing High Country Garden Club activities include:
• Payson Adopt-a-Street Cleanup – cleaning up a section of northbound Hwy. 87 in town
• Maintaining the landscape at the Rim Country Chamber of Commerce
• Assists in planting and maintaining the Manzanita and Granite Dells roundabouts
• Assists in planting and maintaining the Humane Society and Rim Country Museum grounds
• Staff the floriculture and horticulture exhibits at the Northern Gila County Fair
• Participate in the Student-in Need Program at Payson High School
• Participate in the Christmas Angels program with a focus on seniors in need
The High Country Garden Club has also established and maintains seed libraries at both the Payson and Pine libraries. The library is a collection of open-pollinated and heirloom seeds that you can “borrow” to plant and grow at home. A small donation is appropriate. Saving seeds as a community helps create local seed stocks that are better acclimated to the area’s unique high-desert climate and supports an abundant and genetically diverse landscape.
In 2022, the High Country Garden Club celebrated its 25th year. Its Annual Plant Sale is a chance for local gardeners to get a strong start or to add new varieties to their gardens. Plants sold are grown and nurtured locally by Rim Country gardeners and include a range of plants including herbs, vegetables, houseplants, annuals, perennials, succulents, and more.
A bake sale will complement the event Saturday, May 6 and local artisans will offer their wares for purchase. A raffle with fantastic prizes donated by club members and local sponsors will be held to help raise funds for the club’s community beautification efforts.
HCGC envisions a powerful community where people who enjoy gardening or are interested in conservation have a place to connect with other like-minded individuals. Monthly club meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday at the log building on the grounds of the Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.
Learn more about High Country Garden Club, its activities and sponsors, by visiting the HCGC website, highcountrygarden.org, or visit us on Facebook.
Contact the reporter at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!