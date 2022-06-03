Historical Society awards scholarships Jun 3, 2022 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kelsie Varner and Garett Baker were recently each awarded $2,000 scholarships by the Northern Gila County Historical Society.The Northern Gila County Historical Society, owners and operators of the Rim Country Museum and Zane Grey Cabin, award graduating seniors the Margaret Sutherland Gall Memorial Scholarship. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Front Page Stories Class of 2022: Going out with a bang PUSD curriculum avoids critical race theory Man gets 120 years for child porn Arizona sweats out red flag holiday weekend Payson continues to increase staffing levels – mostly in police and fire Latest Stories Class of 2022: Going out with a bang PUSD curriculum avoids critical race theory Farmers market kicks off with record-setting crowd Tonto Basin 8th grade promotion Man gets 120 years for child porn Arizona sweats out red flag holiday weekend Eighth grade RCMS promotion a joyful parade Gila County Environmental Health ordinance discussed Gila County COVID infections decline – but still simmer State to oversee upgraded 911 system Latest Video Crystal Gayle Concert At Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor Eliminating ignorance Sleepless nights Gun violence Garbage trucks and streets Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments Remembering Linda O’Dell, Denny Morse Mexican wolf recovery sees progress despite debate over underlying science A new predator stalks the West Sen. Kelly advocates for veterans Columnists My friend Randy Some bonds are so strong that nothing can ever break them – Part 2 Some bonds are so strong that nothing can ever break them Coffee Time a chance for veterans to remember, connect Do you believe all this? Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Blattner Brush Pit Krispy Krunchy Chicken Dr. Jaber Abawi Annie's Hometown Haircuts Mazatzal Hotel & Casino RR Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent Suddenlink is becoming Optimum Rory Huff Student Athlete Spotlight Hallie Overman-Jackman for County Supervisor Rim Country Health Lymphedema Therapy Delicious Cafe Mercedes Benz of Flagstaff Ponderosa Bible Church VBS Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Sherra Kissee for Gila County Supervisor Town of Payson Needs Volunteers Suddenlink Optimum reconnect Notice of Tax Increase - Gila County Community College The Fairways Office for Rent Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center AP Mortgage Humane Society of Central Arizona Get Your Dream Home Westwood Hearth Special Entrusted Pets Cremation Ponderosa Bible Church Integricare 2x3 Business Directory Plant Fair Nursery Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Sawmill Theatres Pine Welding & Fabricating Pratt Heating & Cooling Chapman Auto Center West Valley Garage Cabinets Payson Plumbing Solutions Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry “There’s a DOCTOR Sawmill Theatres Brian Emery, HIS - Friedman ENT Wendy L. Larchick - Keller Williams Arizona Reality Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Friedman Plastics Now Open Having a hard time hearing? LOOK AT US GROW! Dr. Gail Turner, MD, FACC
