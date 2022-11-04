Yasami

Masoud Yasami presents a free program, “How Modern Art Began: Portrait of a Creative Genius” at the 4 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8 meeting of the Rim Country Artists at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.

 Contributed photo

Yasami knows a thing or two about his subject matter. He has a Master of Fine Arts degree in Painting from Arizona State University, and has created a huge body of work. His list of corporate/museum and private collectors is impressive and long.

