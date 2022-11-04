Masoud Yasami presents a free program, “How Modern Art Began: Portrait of a Creative Genius” at the 4 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8 meeting of the Rim Country Artists at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
The Rim Country Artists organization hosts a free program, “How Modern Art Began: Portrait of a Creative Genius” with Masoud Yasami at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Yasami knows a thing or two about his subject matter. He has a Master of Fine Arts degree in Painting from Arizona State University, and has created a huge body of work. His list of corporate/museum and private collectors is impressive and long.
He is an actively producing Arizona artist. He previously taught at ASU, has now taught for seven years at Eastern Arizona College Payson campus, where his classes in art, graphic design, figure drawing and painting are extremely popular.
Yasami’s abstract multi-dimensional works deal with space, color, and the illusion of balance and chaos. Embracing many mediums and materials, he works with acrylic/oil paint, airbrush, paper, canvas and bronze. He transforms and constructs shapes using palpable realism. Classical objects, clouds and skies are painted to appear as if in relief.
See samples of Yasami’s art on his website: yasami.com.
These Tuesday Talks are brought to the community by RCA, whose mission is to serve the Rim Country community through art. Find out more at paysonartists.org.
