humane society building

The Humane Society celebrates the 10th anniversary of the opening of its building at 605 W. Wilson Court June 11.

 Roundup file photo

The Humane Society of Central Arizona, based in Payson, needs volunteers for a special event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 11.

The event is the Kitties and K-9’s Pawty. To help, call Paula Winslow at 210-260-0859.

The event is to celebrate 10 years at the society’s “new” building at 605 W. Wilson Court, just west off of South McLane Road.

Admission is free.

The event features a bounce house, jousting, dunk tank, face painting, a corn-hole contest, vendor booths, food trucks, music, raffles, and prizes.

