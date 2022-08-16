rodeo promo

There is lots of action at the Payson Event Center Thursday, Aug. 18 through Saturday, Aug. 20 as the Rim Country celebrates the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo. Subscribers, see details in the special section in today’s paper.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Tickets are selling fast for the 2022 World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo, which takes place Thursday through Saturday.

Saturday night could be an early sellout like last year. Get tickets at the Payson Pro Rodeo website, www.paysonprorodeo.com, or at Bob’s Western Wear, 605 S. Beeline Highway. Free tickets are available at Bob’s Western Wear with a $75 purchase.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.