There is lots of action at the Payson Event Center Thursday, Aug. 18 through Saturday, Aug. 20 as the Rim Country celebrates the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo. Subscribers, see details in the special section in today’s paper.
Tickets are selling fast for the 2022 World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo, which takes place Thursday through Saturday.
Saturday night could be an early sellout like last year. Get tickets at the Payson Pro Rodeo website, www.paysonprorodeo.com, or at Bob’s Western Wear, 605 S. Beeline Highway. Free tickets are available at Bob’s Western Wear with a $75 purchase.
Rodeo Week 2022 opens with the Official Rodeo Kickoff Steak Fry and Concert Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. The concert features Tyller Gummersall.
The event features an Official Payson Pro Rodeo Committee Ceremony; “Ranch Style” steak dinner with steaks and all the fixings; and following the dinner, Tyller Gummersall performs.
Doors open and dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. Payson Pro Rodeo Committee Ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m., and the concert starts at approximately 7 p.m.
Admission is $60 per person and tickets can be purchased online at www.mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashier cage.
Rodeo events
• Festivities start Thursday, Aug. 18 with Women’s Cactus Series Barrel Racing. Gates at the Payson Event Center open at 5 p.m. and the performance starts at 6 p.m. Admission is a can of food for area food banks.
• The first full rodeo is at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19 with the Tough Enough to Wear Pink Performance where for every competitor and audience member wearing pink, the Payson Pro Rodeo Committee contributes to breast cancer support groups. Afterward, enjoy the Boots and Bling Dance at the Payson Event Center, featuring the band Western Fusion. The event is free for rodeo ticket-holders and $5 for those who did not attend the rodeo.
• The Annual Rodeo Parade, sponsored by the Zane Grey Kiwanis, is at 9 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 on old Main Street. The theme this year is “America the Beautiful.”
• Family Fun Day is the theme of the 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 performance, featuring special prizes from Coca-Cola.
• The Patriotic Performance is at 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, followed by the Boots and Bling Dance at the Payson Event Center, featuring the band Western Fusion. The event is free for rodeo ticket-holders and $5 for those who did not attend the rodeo.
Special guests participating in the rodeo include: specialty act Kevin Higley, bullfighters Luke Kraut and Clifford Maxwell, The Cowgirls Historical Foundation drill team, and the Payson Honor Guard.
Subscribers, look for more information in the special Rodeo publication in this edition of the Roundup.
