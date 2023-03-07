Job Fair March 16 at EAC-Payson by Teresa McQuerrey, Roundup staff reporter Teresa Mcquerrey Mar 7, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A number of employers have confirmed participation in the March 16 Job Fair at the Eastern Arizona College Payson Campus, Room 301, 201 E. Mud Springs Rd., Payson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Job Fair is planned by the Arizona Department of Economic Security Workforce Development Administration.The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, March 16 at the Eastern Arizona College Payson Campus, Room 301, 201 N. Mud Springs Rd.Employers currently confirmed to participate:• Payson Unified School District• Town of Payson• Banner Payson Medical Center• U.S. Forest Service• Pulse Combustion• Payson Care Center• Rim Country Health• Payson Golf Club• AccentCare• CPLC — Chicanos Por La CausaPossibly a few more employers could participate.Job seekers should bring current resumes to share with multiple potential employers and be dressed in a manner appropriate for an actual job interview.The Job Fair is free to both employers and those seeking employment.Additional information is available from Lori Wiechmann, workforce specialist, Arizona Department of Economic Security Workforce Development Administration, 216 E. Hwy. 260, Payson; 928-468-9831. Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com 