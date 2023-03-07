job fair

A number of employers have confirmed participation in the March 16 Job Fair at the Eastern Arizona College Payson Campus, Room 301, 201 E. Mud Springs Rd., Payson 

A Job Fair is planned by the Arizona Department of Economic Security Workforce Development Administration.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, March 16 at the Eastern Arizona College Payson Campus, Room 301, 201 N. Mud Springs Rd.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.