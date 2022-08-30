KDI Wealth, a provider of financial services in Payson, has announced that Kevin Dick has been named to Forbes’ list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors for 2022.
“I am pleased to have been named to this prestigious list — a recognition that, to us, speaks to our firm’s commitment to excellence,” said Dick. “I am grateful for the trust our clients place in us, and we remain committed to providing the guidance and support they need to achieve their unique financial goals.”
According to Forbes, the ranking reflects advisors that have a proven record of guiding their clients through volatile markets.
List makers are determined based on selection by SHOOK Research — each advisor is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including: in-person interviews; industry experience; compliance records; revenue produced, assets under management; and those that encompass best practices in their approach to working with clients.
Women’s Choice Award for Providing
Exemplary Financial Services to WomenWomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award, identifies financial advisors and firms based on 17 points of criteria, besides references of validation from the advisor’s peers and/or superiors.
Dick has earned the Women’s Choice Award, demonstrating a commitment to providing exemplary services for female clientele.
The Women’s Choice Award is the only recognition program, identifying well-qualified advisors and firms that understand and appreciate the importance of women’s financial power in today’s economy by providing the services and experiences to assist her through the life stages.
According to a Bank of America study, women are investing 40% less than men. A study by FINRA Investor Education Foundation and GWU found that only 34% of women feel confident in making investment decisions. This leaves a lot of opportunity for advisors to work with women clients.
Delia Passi, founder of the Women’s Choice Award, said, “Women value financial security and yet they struggle with whom they can trust with their finances. Our goal is to simplify their life, and with the Women’s Choice Award, women and couples have a starting point they can trust. We also take pride in helping advisors and firms who have gone above and beyond to provide a superior experience to their female clientele. We applaud these advisors and the efforts they put forth to provide women with the service and financial education that they deserve.”
About KDI Wealth
KDI Wealth, 630 E. Highway 260, has been providing individuals and organizations with financial guidance since 2005. For more information, please visit www.kdiwealth.com.
