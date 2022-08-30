Kevin Dick

Kevin Dick of KDI Wealth in Payson has recently been honored by Forbes and WomenCertified Inc.

 Contributed photo

KDI Wealth, a provider of financial services in Payson, has announced that Kevin Dick has been named to Forbes’ list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors for 2022.

“I am pleased to have been named to this prestigious list — a recognition that, to us, speaks to our firm’s commitment to excellence,” said Dick. “I am grateful for the trust our clients place in us, and we remain committed to providing the guidance and support they need to achieve their unique financial goals.”

