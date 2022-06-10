Sign your children up for summer camp at Camp Geronimo, the last year for the camp, which the Boy Scouts is selling.
Boy Scout camp is open to all kids, not just Scouts, and it’s free for those who qualify through the Governor’s program, AZ OnTrack (details below).
The programs are Drone Camp and DIY Camp at Camp Geronimo, northeast of Payson off SR 87 and Fish Camp at R-C Scout Ranch, east of Payson off SR 260.
The Drone Flight School’s second session is June 12-18. It is a program designed for gifted students ages 14 and older. Led by students from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, campers experience a program that focuses on math, physics, career exploration, and mastering drone flight technology. They then go on “missions” across camp that put skills to the test.
The DIY Camp is new this year and allows kids 14 and older to customize their camp experience to include learning new skills like welding, plumbing, automotive maintenance, electricity, painting and woodwork.
To learn more, go to www.azoutdoored.org.
Fish Camp is open to any youth who is at least 13, but those who attend must be able to pass the BSA Swimmer’s Test.
Fish Camp includes meals and lodging at Camp R-C Scout Ranch; transportation; supplies; a tour of the Tonto Creek Fish Hatchery; and an Arizona State Hunting and Fishing License.
Fish Camp runs:
• June 26 – July 2
• July 3 – July 9
• July 10 – July 16
• July 17 – July 23
• July 24 – July 30
At Fish Camp
The week will start with foundational experiences ranging from classroom time to experiential opportunities, like seining for insects in Christopher Creek. As the week advances, the group will venture daily to new and exciting fishing locations where participants will learn how to cast into creeks, wade in streams, and fish from canoes in lakes. Additionally, there are expert lectures and an opportunity to visit the state fish hatchery. The week will conclude on Friday afternoon with a short graduation ceremony.
Participants will be housed in twin-sized bunk beds in cabins at R-C Scout Ranch and will eat most meals in the camp dining hall.
To learn more, contact the Council Service Center Office, 8840 E. Chaparral Rd. Suite 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85250 or call 602-955-7747, Ext. 239, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Camp Support and registration help is available from Carly Farr, 602-955-7747, ext. 239.
Grand Canyon Council receives funding from AZ OnTrack to provide summer scouting opportunities at no cost.
The Boy Scouts of America’s Grand Canyon Council (GCC), an independent nonprofit organization chartered by the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) in Arizona, has been granted more than $1 million in funding from the State of Arizona to provide summer camp options free of cost for Arizona youth.
Launched by the Office of the Governor Doug Ducey, AZ OnTrack is an effort to overcome academic and social losses that Arizona youth suffered during the pandemic. With the funding provided by AZ OnTrack, GCC will host five AZ OnTrack Summer Camps, available for Scouts and non-scouts a like, at no cost to families, including Adventure Day Camp; Fish Camp at R-C Ranch; Drone Flight School and Spade Ranch Adventures at Camp Geronimo.
“The funding provided by AZ OnTrack provides an opportunity for Arizona students to have hands-on camping experiences and learn about STEM, arts, literature, and other academic subjects as well as life skills provided by the Grand Canyon Council,” said Gregory Harmon, director of support services at GCC.
Each camp has a unique curriculum and focuses on important life skills. Camp Geronimo has been a year-round facility hosting the Scouts BSA Summer Camp Programs located north of Payson in the Mogollon Rim on nearly 200 acres of forest and meadows and surrounded by over 5,000 acres of ponderosa pine forest.
“This will likely be the last year of Camp Geronimo since it is being sold,” said Megan Wahl, associate director of public relations for Lavidge.
At R-C Scout Ranch located east of Payson, Fish Camp participants learn about fisheries management and master the art of provoking fish to attack your fly.
Youth 14 years and older looking for an exciting and challenging outdoor experience can join Spade Ranch Adventure. Campers will mountain bike, rock climb, go canyoneering, explore caves and so much more.
“AZ Outdoor Ed is a perfect opportunity for local students to experience camping for the first time with trained leaders and skilled older Scouts,” said Andy Price, Grand Canyon Council CEO.
“We are looking forward to providing camping experiences to anyone who is interested regardless of their financial situation.”
Certain camp sessions begin as early as mid-June. For more information on camp dates, availability and enrollment information for all five of the camp programs visit azoutdoored.org.
