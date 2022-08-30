Proceeds from the raffles held at each of the Pine Strawberry Arts & Craft Guild’s Summer Festivals – Memorial Day weekend, Fourth of July weekend, and Labor Day weekend – made it possible for the guild to purchase an ADA compliant ramp for its boutique in the Pine Strawberry Community Center complex. Work on the ramp is now 90% complete, and is expected to be 100% finished for the Labor Day festival. The stairs needed to be replaced for quite some time and were actually quite dangerous. This way it will be safer for not only those walking up the stairs, but those in wheelchairs can now be accommodated. There will be a gate installed to keep wheelchairs from going off the side of the ramp.
This Labor Day weekend, Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3, no one in Rim Country can honestly say there is nothing to do. Plenty is planned for the long holiday weekend, with a big emphasis on arts and crafts.
Quilt Show
It’s a bit of a drive, but worth it to see The Pine Needlers Quilt Group of Heber-Overgaard Quilt Show. This year the show is a two-day affair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3 at Capps School, 3375 Buckskin Canyon Road in Heber.
In addition to the many beautiful quilts to view, enjoy a bake sale, boutique and many vendors
1st Friday
Join members of Rim Country Artists from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the 1st Friday event, Sept. 2 at Payson Golf Club.
The PGC offers free space with 10% of sales to RCA.
Labor Day Arts & Crafts Festival
The Pine Strawberry Arts & Crafts Guild hosts its final summer arts festival from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Pine Strawberry Community Center in the middle of Pine.
More than 80 vendors are participating in the juried event. There will also be food vendors selling a variety of food for the enjoyment of those coming to the event.
The guild’s boutique will be open both days of the event. In the boutique are items made by the members of the guild.
Condensed studio tour
There is a “condensed” studio tour from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4.
Robert Hershberger will be joined in his studio by three other artists for a Fine Arts Show and Sale. In addition to the fine art paintings of Hershberger, the events featured ceramic sculpture by Barbara Zirinsky; paintings and jewelry by Lynn Marie; and metal sculpture by Ernest Nickles.
The Hershberger Studio is at 204 N. Forest Park Drive, Payson, a half-mile north of Payson High School off McLane Road.
A sister tour is planned the same weekend in Pine at the Ahrendt Studio located at 4855 Trails End Drive.
Works will be available for purchase with cash, checks, Visa, Mastercard and PayPal.
Barley and Vines
The next Barley and Vines event at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3. The RCA needs volunteers to greet and to pour (half shifts available). Organizers are giving the group 25% of the gate. To help contact Minette, 928-978-1119.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!