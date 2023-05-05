Eric Landau has been part of Rim Country events honoring veterans for many years, playing his bagpipes at Green Valley Park for Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
He has now been honored for his service with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Landau joined the DPS in April 2000 and retired this fall.
“You have served the State of Arizona and this agency with dedication, pride and professionalism,” wrote Col. Kenneth G. Hunter, DPS interim director, in a certificate to Landau.
Over the course of his career with DPS as a Civilian Reserve, he provided roadside motor assistance to the public as well as DPS Troopers along the Beeline Highway in the Fountain Hills area. “Your assistance during inclement weather and collision-related incidents was valuable,” Hunter wrote.
He continued, “As a pipe major, you distinguished yourself as a true professional. You dedicated immeasurable hours honoring law enforcement troopers and officers for the Arizona Department of Public Safety, as well as other agencies throughout the state. The Department of Public Safety Honor Guard is grateful for your service.”
The DPS also honored Landau’s wife, Eileen. In a Certificate of Appreciation, Hunter wrote, “On the occasion of Eric’s retirement, the Department of Public Safety wishes to commend you for the understanding and patience you have demonstrated during his public service career.”
tmcquerrey@payson.com
