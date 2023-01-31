The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, is offering two special classes in February, along with an ongoing class for line dancing.
First there is the Artisan Freeform Wire Wrap Workshop Thursday, Feb. 2.
Learn how to make freeform wire wrap jewelry. Participants can discover how to wire wrap stones; Swarovski crystals; rings; pendants; generational jewelry; buttons; finds; and more.
DeeDee Knierim, formerly of The Village Mercantile in Swiss Village, is the instructor. She will provide supplies to students. Registration is required, call the library at 928-474-9260 or visit the library.
Schedule: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, 9, 23 for ages 12 and older; 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11 for ages 8 to 12; 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, open to all ages, 8 and up.
Starting Friday, Feb. 3, Leonie Dobbins is offering a crochet class.
The class is at 1:30 p.m. each Friday in February. It is open to the entire family. Registration is required. To save a seat stop by the library or call 928-474-9260.
Rim Country residents have two different classes to learn Line Dancing at the library, one is Thursday and the other is Friday, except for the second Friday of the month.
The Thursday class is from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with Jolene. The classes are for intermediate and advanced students.
The Friday class is broken into two parts. Beginners are invited to take part from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and then from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. intermediate students take to the floor. This class is taught by Doris.
To learn more about any of the classes, call the library at 928-474-9260.
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
