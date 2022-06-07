The Library Friends of Payson welcome unofficial town photographer DJ Craig Miller Monday, June 20.
There is a short business meeting at 10 a.m., during which guests will hear about upcoming library programs. Presenters speak from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Miller will show some of his photos of wildlife, including Big Ben, a favorite elk; eagles that live at Green Valley Park part of the year; and the many waterfowl that can be seen swimming at the lake (or stopping traffic in front of the elementary school).
He travels around town, from early morning to late at night, in order to get the best photos of wildlife or the Milky Way. If you enjoy nature, photography or astronomy, you won’t want to miss this presentation.
Miller grew up in the Midwest and graduated from Western Illinois University. He was a public school teacher and, later, a counselor. He has been doing all types of professional photography for about 10 years and taught several intermediate photography classes at our local college.
Several of Miller’s beautiful, framed photos will be available for purchase, cash or check.
The public is invited to the free LFOP presentations in the new, expanded community room. Meetings are the third Monday of every month, except July and December.
