Former Phoenix firefighter Tim Gallagher and Payson Police Officer Keven Rush present a program about Payson Guardians Monday, March 20.
The Library Friends of Payson host the two, who will share information about this new program to keep residents safe.
The Payson Guardians visit homes with a home health and security checklist. The in-home assessment is completely free.
Rush and Gallagher want to pass along their knowledge and expertise to help residents learn more about health, safety and security. They even have information on community resources.
Rush’s parents are longtime residents of Rim Country, and he is a 1988 graduate of Payson High School. He is currently the Payson High School Resource Officer. Last August, he was named Law Related Education Officer of the Year and also recently honored by the Payson Elks.
Gallagher retired from the Phoenix Fire Department in 1988, and after a short time in Texas, returned to Arizona. He was a volunteer at the Payson Police Department when he was asked to help develop the Community Risk Reduction program.
The Library Friends of Payson presentation for the community is held in the expanded community room of the library. After announcements at 10 a.m., the presentations will begin immediately and end by 11:30 a.m.
If you have any questions, call the library at 928-474-9260.
