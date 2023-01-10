Author Gail Kittleson, of Pine, is the guest speaker of the Library Friends of Payson, Monday, Jan. 16.
The Library Friends of Payson welcomes back members and Rim residents, as it begins the new year with monthly programs for the community.
Author Gail Kittleson, of Pine, is the guest speaker of the Library Friends of Payson, Monday, Jan. 16.
The Library Friends of Payson welcomes back members and Rim residents, as it begins the new year with monthly programs for the community.
While instructing college writing classes, penning a memoir opened a whole new world for Kittleson. Now she writes literary historical fiction with characters, usually from the World War II era, who rise above their adversities to make a difference.
Kittleson and her retired Army chaplain husband enjoy their grandchildren and creating a northern Iowa cottage garden. In the winter, they retreat to the beautiful ponderosa pine forest of Arizona’s Mogollon Rim.
Since Kittleson last visited Rim Country, much has happened. Gail’s latest novel, Land That I Love, has taken her to the Texas Hill Country. Her 2022 book launch there, with many small rural libraries and historical societies, revealed how seriously those communities take their local (usually German Immigrant) history. This led her to collaborate with local authors to write A Hill Country Christmas.
Kittleson will be sharing stories about writing her recent works. She will bring some of her many books for patrons to purchase. Prices range from $13 to $18, and she accepts checks or cash.
The Library Friends of Payson presentation for the community is held in the expanded community room of the library. After announcements at 10 a.m., the presentations will begin immediately and end by 11:30 a.m. The library will be closed for Martin Luther King Day, so enter by the side door on the right. If you have questions, call the library at 928-474-9260.
Library Friends of Payson, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, supports the library with programs and materials not covered by the town budget. To learn more, visit the Library Friends’ website libraryfriendsofpayson.org.
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
