The Library Friends of Payson host Jim Goughnour at its meeting Monday, Feb. 20 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., Payson.

Local resident Goughnour is Chairman of the Arizona Fish and Game Commission. The commission provides oversight and direction to the Game and Fish Department.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.