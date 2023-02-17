The Library Friends of Payson host Jim Goughnour at its meeting Monday, Feb. 20 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., Payson.
Local resident Goughnour is Chairman of the Arizona Fish and Game Commission. The commission provides oversight and direction to the Game and Fish Department.
He will present insightful personal perspectives pertaining to the commission and discuss how the Game and Fish Department conserves and protects over 800 species of wildlife in the State of Arizona.
Goughnour grew up in Pennsylvania, but it wasn’t until his family moved to a rural area of the state that he discovered the outdoors and became interested in hunting and fishing. Goughnour moved to Arizona 40 years ago and relocated to Payson after retiring from General Dynamics in 2006.
He was appointed to the Arizona Game and Fish Department Board of Commissioners by Gov. Doug Ducey. In recent years, his interests have evolved from hunting and fishing to conservation of the diverse wildlife in Arizona.
The Library Friends of Payson presentation for the community is held in the expanded community room of the library. After announcements at 10 a.m., the presentations will begin immediately and end by 11:30 a.m.
The library will be closed for Presidents’ Day, so enter by the side door on the right.
If you have any questions, please call the library at 928-474-9260.
Library Friends of Payson, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, supports the library with programs and materials not covered by the town budget.
The Friends of the Pine Library host a program with Skyler Brice, director of the Payson Warming Center at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 27 at the Pine Library Activity Room behind the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center.
Brice will share all aspects of the Warming Center, which is located at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. It works with the area’s veterans and the homeless, providing a hot meal every night, a place to shower, get personal care items and information about area services.
